Amelia Jenks Bloomer was born to a family of modest means on May 27, 1818 in Homer, Cortland County. She received only about two years of formal grammar school education, but at age 17 began a brief stint as a schoolteacher. She decided to relocate and moved in with her newly married sister Elvira, who was then living in Waterloo. Within a year she moved in with the Oren Chamberlain family to act as the live-in governess for their three youngest children. This was in the now-defunct community of the Kingdom, about midway between the villages of Waterloo and Seneca Falls.
While working as a governess, Amelia met Dexter Bloomer, a Quaker who was editor and co-owner of a local newspaper, The Seneca County Courier. In 1840, she married Bloomer and moved to Seneca Falls where she soon became active in the Seneca Falls political and social community. Especially noteworthy, she became part of the temperance movement that had “produced a great sensation” in Seneca Falls as Dexter Bloomer wrote in his newspaper. At their wedding reception, Amelia had “sweetly refused to drink wine.” In April 1842, the town had passed a law prohibiting the sale of liquor within its borders.
Aware of his wife’s enthusiasm for social reform, Dexter encouraged Amelia to contribute articles on various topics. In July 1848, she attended the first women’s rights convention (arriving late on the second day from her trip out of town), but she did not sign the Declaration of Sentiments.
She became part of the newly formed Ladies Total Abstinence Society of Seneca Falls that organized on Sept. 22, 1848. This Society began publishing The Lily in 1849. Originally the title page had the legend “Published by a committee of ladies.” By 1850, only Amelia Bloomer’s name appeared on the masthead.
The masthead of this newspaper initially noted that the newspaper was “Devoted to Temperance and Literature.” It was not at first a radical newspaper and its editorial stance conformed to the emerging view of women as “defenders of the home.” The Lily always maintained its focus on temperance, but Bloomer was greatly influenced by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and became a convert to the cause of women’s rights.
Bloomer became especially interested in dress reform in 1851, advocating that women wear what came to be known as the “Bloomer costume,” consisting of a knee-length dress with pants. The bloomer costume dispensed with corsets in favor of loose bodices, substituted baggy ankle-length pantaloons for petticoats and cut the gowns to above the knee. Such a costume had been worn at the utopian colony of New Harmony, Indiana in the 1820s. Elizabeth Smith Miller of Geneva and her cousin Elizabeth Cady Stanton began wearing this knee-length dress with pants about 1850.
Not her creation
The new outfit for women became known as bloomers, but Bloomer refused to take credit for inventing this pants-and-tunic outfit. It is not surprising, however, that it became known as the “bloomer outfit” because it was so widely publicized in The Lily, which had a national circulation of more than 4,000 at the time. In reference to this new costume, Bloomer once wrote, “I stood amazed at the furor I had unwittingly caused.” She also said, “As soon as it became known that I was wearing the new dress, letters came pouring in upon me by the hundreds from women all over the country making inquiries about the dress and asking for patterns — showing how ready and anxious women were to throw off the burden of long, heavy skirts.”
Bloomer reflected upon her work as the first woman to own, operate and edit a newspaper for women by saying, “It was a needed instrument to spread abroad the truth of a new gospel to woman, and I could not withhold my hand to stay the work I had begun. I saw not the end from the beginning and dreamed where to my propositions to society would lead me.”
It was the night of May 12, 1851 that Bloomer introduced Susan B. Anthony to Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Bloomer had invited Anthony to Seneca Falls to hear William Lloyd Garrison and another British abolitionist speaker. As they were walking home from the program, they encountered Stanton who had also attended the program, as she had hosted the speakers at dinner at her home. Anthony had wanted to meet Stanton, but the introduction that night did not lead to any lengthy conversation. This was because Stanton was anxious to get home and see “what the children were up to.” Soon thereafter, Anthony was invited to spend several days at the Stanton home. This began the great working collaboration between Anthony and Stanton in both the temperance and women’s rights causes.
Bloomer’s later years
In late 1853, Amelia and Dexter Bloomer moved to Mount Vernon, Ohio. She attempted to keep The Lily going, but her move made publishing the paper harder. In 1854, she sold the paper. Amelia and Dexter then settled in Council Bluffs, Iowa. During the Civil War, she started the Soldier’s Aid Society of Council Bluffs to help Union soldiers.
Bloomer worked in Council Bluffs on temperance and suffrage. She was an active member in the 1870s of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and wrote and lectured on temperance and prohibition.
She also came to believe that the vote for women was key to winning prohibition. In 1869, Bloomer attended the American Equal Rights Association meeting in New York, which was followed by the splintering of the group into the National Woman Suffrage Association and the American Woman Suffrage Association. Bloomer helped found the Iowa Woman Suffrage Society in 1870. She was the first vice president and a year later assumed the presidency, serving until 1873.
In the later 1870s, Bloomer had cut back considerably on her writing, lecturing and other public work. She did, however, bring Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton to speak in Iowa.
Bloomer died on Dec. 30, 1894 at the age of 76. She is buried in Fairview Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
There are several commemorations honoring Bloomer. She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1975. In 1984, New York state erected a historic marker in her honor at the corner of Cayuga Street (Routes 5&20) and Trinity Lane. On July 18, 1998, a bronze sculpture titled “When Anthony Met Stanton,” was dedicated. Located on East Bayard Street, overlooking Van Cleef Lake, this sculpture by A.E. (“Ted”) Aub portrays Bloomer in a bloomer outfit. Since 2002, the American Library Association has produced an annual Amelia Bloomer List of recently published books with significant feminist content for young readers.
So, as we near the end of Women’s History Month, let us all be appreciative of and inspired by the contributions to U.S. history that Bloomer, as well as so many other women, made while she was a resident of Seneca County.
