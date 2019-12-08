Have you ever been on a boat when it safely traveled on a “bridge” over another stream of water?
That is what was true for many boats traveling on the “enlarged” Erie Canal between 1862 and approximately 1918. There were a total of 32 such “aqueducts” with one — the Richmond Aqueduct — at the Seneca County-Cayuga County border. This aqueduct is also known as the Seneca River Aqueduct or the “Montezuma Aqueduct.”
An aqueduct is a water-filled bridge that carried the canal and its towpath — for the animals towing boats on the canal — over a river, a ravine, a railroad or a road. The Richmond Aqueduct carried boats on the Erie Canal across the Seneca River. Typically, the towpath was carried across an aqueduct on stone arches, while the canal itself was carried across in an adjacent heavily braced wooden trough resting on stone piles.
Soon after the completion of the original Erie Canal in 1825, the heavy volume of traffic led to enlargement and improvements to the ditch that was 40 feet wide and 4 feet deep. Because crossing the Seneca River near Montezuma was so difficult, New York state decided to relocate the canal route to higher ground and build an aqueduct to carry boats across the shallow river. The aqueduct was named for Van Rensselaer Richmond (of nearby Lyons), state engineer and surveyor, who designed it and oversaw its construction.
Construction began in January 1849 and was completed in spring 1857 at a cost of $216,510.63. The second largest aqueduct on the Erie Canal, the Richmond Aqueduct consisted of 30 piers and two abutments creating 31 stone arches — all made of Onondaga limestone — that supported the towpath and the timber trough that carried canal water over the Seneca River. These arches were 11 feet high and 22 feet wide. The aqueduct was 840 feet, 5.5 inches long and 86 feet wide. To help provide a better base for all this weight (the stone masonry, the wooden trough and the water of the canal itself) the stone masonry piers were built on top of a “mattress” of logs sunk to the bottom of the Seneca River.
The Richmond Aqueduct sped up the movement of boats and barges on the Erie Canal because they did not have to deal with intersecting the Seneca River. Had this aqueduct not been built, locks would have been necessary because of the difference in elevation between the courses of the Seneca River and the Erie Canal.
The central sections of the Richmond Aqueduct were taken down in 1917 to give boats on the new Cayuga-Seneca Canal of the Seneca River and/or the Barge Canal (the renamed Erie Canal) an easy connection without locks. Between 1905 and 1918 the Seneca River had been dredged to a uniform 12 foot depth, making the Richmond Aqueduct obsolete.
Only some of the original 31 stone arches of the Richmond Aqueduct stand today as an indication of the important role that this aqueduct played in carrying boats on the Erie Canal across the Seneca River between Cayuga and Seneca counties. More specifically, there remain seven arches on the east shore (Cayuga County) of the Seneca River and three arches on the west shore (Seneca County).
In 2005, the Seneca River Crossing Canals Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This 70-acre historic district is in Montezuma (Cayuga County) and Tyre (Seneca County) and includes more than a mile of enlarged and improved Erie Canal including the Richmond Aqueduct crossing the Seneca River and remnants of the original Erie Canal. Visitors gain access to this Montezuma Heritage Park at Chapman Road in Montezuma.
It is even better to see the remnants of the Richmond Aqueduct by boat on the Seneca River. Viewing those limestone arches gives you a much better feeling of this wonderful architectural accomplishment from more than 160 years ago.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.