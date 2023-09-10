One hundred and sixty-one years ago this month, the bloodiest single-day battle of the Civil War raged in Sharpsburg, Md. Called the Battle of Antietam by Northerners and the Battle of Sharpsburg by Southerners, it took place on Sept. 17, 1862. A total of 3,675 soldiers were killed on that one day, with an additional 17,300 wounded and another 1,771 wounded or missing.
One of the soldiers who lost his life on that day in Maryland was George Bassett of Barrington.
George Wilson Bassett was born Nov. 6, 1838, in Barrington, the son of Allen Bassett and his wife, Jemima Mann Bassett. They lived on Ellis Road, across from Dibble Road, in Barrington, just west of Dundee. He enlisted in the New York 33rd Infantry, Company J, as a private and rose to the rank of sergeant major. George was not alone in representing the Bassett family in the Civil War. His older half-brother Richard and another older brother, Erasmus, enlisted as well. Richard and Erasmus joined the New York 126th Regiment, so did not serve directly with George.
George enlisted within a month of the war breaking out, so he saw much before his regiment ended up in the tiny, quiet town of Sharpsburg in western Maryland — including the Seven Days’ Battles earlier that summer when Union forces tried unsuccessfully to take Richmond. Ironically, this portion of Maryland, heavily settled by Germans immigrants, was largely pro-Union. Still, this is where the Union clashed spectacularly with Confederate forces. It was the first, but not last, battle on Union soil, as Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia tried to drive a wedge into Northern territory. Union forces under George McClellan had to scramble to stop their advance.
On Sept. 14, George was one of many fighting at South Mountain, trying to pass through the gaps in the mountain there to stop Lee’s forces. Even though Union forces were successful, McClennan did not capitalize on his victory and Lee was able to regroup his men. Worse still, Stonewall Jackson and his forces were able to take the fort at nearby Harper’s Ferry, W.Va., which was held by the men of the NY 126th Regiment, including Richard and Erasmus. The fort was surrendered, and the men captured and imprisoned. The Battle of Antietam then took place within days.
‘Much promise’
George’s regiment took its place near the Dunker Church on the Antietam Battlefield. He fell in battle that day. Stafford Cleveland wrote in his History and Directory of Yates County that he was killed “by a fragment of a bursting shell, while making a charge.” However, another story attached to George is that he fell while retrieving a wounded comrade named Lt. Lucius Mix (there was a Lt. Lucius Mix in the NY 33rd Infantry, lending credibility to the story. He lived until 1905 and was buried at the Federal Cemetery in Hampton, Va.).
While Richard and Erasmus were brought to a prison camp by Confederates, their brother lay dying on the battlefield. He was “a young man of much promise,” wrote Cleveland, “having nearly completed his law studies in the office of Judge Henry Welles, when he responded to the call of his country.”
Unfortunately, General McClellan again allowed Lee to regroup and did not pursue him as he retreated into Virginia. The battle was extremely costly for the Union, but it was the most important battle of the war. President Lincoln, who was waiting for a Union victory to announce the Emancipation Proclamation, used the very narrow victory at Antietam for that purpose. He made the proclamation five days later on Sept. 22, 1862. It took effect Jan. 1, 1863.
Meanwhile, the remaining Bassett brothers at war could hear the battle from where they were camped by their Confederate guards at Monocacy, Md. They were sent to a terrible prison camp in Illinois before finally being paroled. The entire 126th Regiment was filled with shame because of its surrender at Harper’s Ferry and lambasted as cowards by the public and press.
They were given a chance to reverse the criticism by going back into battle, but at a terrible price. They were released in time to join the Battle of Gettysburg in July of 1863, just a few miles from where George had fallen less than a year earlier.
All the Bassett brothers kept journals. On July 1, 1863, Erasmus wrote: “Leave camp at 7. Go to Taneytown [Maryland] 6 ½miles. Ordered back 3 miles then march within 5 miles of Gettysburg and stop for the night, been fighting at Gettysburg.”
He continued the next day. “Start towards Gettysburg at 4 A.M. Arrive near town at 6 ¾ A.M. Form line of battle,” Erasmus wrote. The regiment was headed by Col. George Willard, who was killed on the battle’s second day. His replacement, Eliakim Sherrill of Geneva, was wounded July 3 and later died of his wounds. The regiment was on Cemetery Ridge and involved in Pickett’s Charge.
Erasmus was killed on July 3. Richard later located him and finished his younger brother’s diary entry. “12 O’Clock at night I find my Brother Erasmus lying dead where I took this from his pocket,” Richard wrote.
Both Erasmus and George were sent home for burial. They were both buried at Porter’s Corners Cemetery (near their friend Melvin Bunce, who was also killed at Gettysburg), but they were eventually moved to Hillside Cemetery in Dundee. Richard survived the war and preserved his brother’s diary, which eventually made its way to the archives at Cornell University, where it remains today. He raised his family in Yates County.
Both Bassett brothers gave their lives in battles that held key significance in the Civil War. Antietam allowed Lincoln to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and Gettysburg proved to be a turning point for the Confederacy, which was never able to infiltrate Northern territory again, and their eventual loss preserved the Union.