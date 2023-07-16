Anyone who has enjoyed a Jane Austen novel knows that “taking the waters” played a significant role in the lives of the English elite in the 18th and 19th centuries.
When mineral springs were located, resorts popped up around them, supplying the well-to-do with an opportunity to drink or soak in the water as an alternative to the primitive medicinal practices available at the time. This also gave them a chance to attend balls, socialize and show off new clothes and carriages. Bath, England, was named for the springs found during the Roman Era and turned into one of the major tourist destinations for the wealthy for centuries. Many who went to “the waters” never actually drank or swam in them at all but were simply there to see and be seen.
Utilizing hot springs for therapeutic, and leisure, purposes was popular on this side of the pond too. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were known to visit The Homestead, a spa built in 1766 in Hot Springs, Va. Saratoga Springs was another spa more famous for horse racing and partying than for its waters. Later, and closer to home, the sulfur springs in Clifton Springs were employed by Dr. Henry Foster, who in 1849, moved to that village and began treating visitors with a “water cure.”
Therapeutic springs were not on the minds of Erasmus Wright and Delazon Sunderlin as they began searching the area near the headwaters of Big Stream in Barrington in 1864. Always a sparsely populated area, the ground near the headwaters was naturally saline and attracted deer, who liked to lick the salty soil. The few families around noticed the gas bubbles near the stream at the deer lick.
Convinced there may be a wealth of oil hidden below the surface, Wright and Sunderlin formed a partnership to drill. In the spring of 1865, while the Civil War was ending, the drillers hit a layer of rock at 47 feet. Meaning to blast through the rock layer, an iron tube was sunk into the ground, but nearing the rock layer, water began to gush from the pipe. “When the tube finally reached the rock, it almost perfectly covered a natural opening in the rock, and the water continued to flow from it at a rate of eighteen gallons a minute,” according to “The Lost Resort” by Lucile Peterson Macera, Shirley Knox VanDyne and Merlyn H. Wheeler Jr. “Later measurements showed that the water was gushing upwards a total of seventy-five feet — seventy-two feet below the earth’s surface and three feet through the iron pipe’s extension above the surface.”
There was no oil, but what they had found was just as valuable. The men named the cascade Crystal Springs. Samples from this artesian well were sent to Hobart College for analysis. According to the laboratory, the water contained: chlorine, sulphuric acid, silicic acid, protoxide of Iiron, lime, magnesia, iodine, doda, carbonic acid, aluminia, phosphoric acid and hydrosulphuric acid. Professor Towler, who did the analysis, said the sulfur was just enough to be beneficial without causing nausea, and “the carbonic acid prevailing through the never-ceasing jet, make the latter appear like an effervescing fountain, and withal the beverage is quite palatable and transparent. You have named it rightly — it is indeed a ‘crystal spring’ ” (for those unfamiliar with the term, carbonic acid is what makes carbonated beverages fizzy).
The springs were so remote, they were not even on an established road, but Sunderlin and Wright lost no time in monetizing their find. Within a year, bottles of crystal water were for sale in Dundee and in Penn Yan. Wright and Sunderlin were masters of advertising — publishing a long pamphlet on the benefits of the water and assuring those who purchased bottles that the health benefits were just as positive in the bottle as when it sprang from the ground.
A grand hotel
Within another year, a lodging place was built to house visitors. This was a one-story construction meant to house, but also entertain, visitors. The building contained an oyster saloon and a billiards room, clearly aimed at well-to-do gentlemen. An Adirondack-style, rustic portico graced the front of the building. The springs were so popular, however, that almost overnight the pair replaced the lodging house with a grand hotel. This hotel stood four stories high and was 100 feet long and 42 feet wide.
They even employed a doctor, just for the Springs. Visitors could play croquet on the lawn, or enjoy dancing in a new, separate building that functioned as a ballroom. A new bathhouse provided access to the spring water without having to traipse into the woods, as the spring water flowed in through pipes and could be consumed or soaked in, hot or cold. The new hotel was so popular that “carriage after carriage arrived and it seemed as if the whole country was descending on Crystal Springs,” writes Macera et al. A Fourth of July celebration attracted more than 5,000 people, a crowd which took all day to feed in 30-minute increments. By contrast, the entire population of Barrington stood around 1,200 people at the time. Rapidly, the area became so busy that there was a Crystal Springs post office established in 1868.
Sadly, the hotel burned in 1874. The new hotel rose in 1876 and was slightly bigger than the last. It was adjacent to a 300-hundred-acre tract that included gardens and trails. In 1878, a sanitarium was added to the complex, and a few years later, more rooms were added to the hotel. The hotel could comfortably house 200-plus guests in the height of luxury. The sanitarium provided the chronically ill with access to the waters, nutritious food, as well as peace and quiet. Some wealthy clients built their own cottages on the grounds, and one gentleman, Frederick Furniss, even created “Furniss Gardens” near his cottage, which was on a little island in Big Stream. Furniss Gardens included bridges, trails, bowers and flower beds the guests were free to explore.
In 1885, the new hotel burned, which was concluded to have been an act of arson. By this time, the original owners and partners had parted ways or sold out. The new owner was John Rathbun of Elmira. In 1888, the Hotel Crystal was constructed to replace the previous building. Although large, it appears to have been slightly smaller than the previous hotels. Rathbun died in 1893, and the hotel fell under new management. Sporadic management and a decline in attendance spelled trouble for the spa. In 1900, the furnishings were auctioned off. A dance held in 1904 even requested that attendants “bring their own refreshments,” according to “The Lost Resort.”
The complex was sold several times, and then the road leading in was closed. This was the death knell for the resort. Around 1908, the hotel was demolished.
The only trace of this resort, once a booming asset to Barrington, that exists today is Crystal Springs Road, which once brought in so many hoping for a cure to illness, or just wanting to relax and enjoy themselves. Somewhere, deep in the woods off this country road, a crystal spring still pours forth near the banks of Big Stream.