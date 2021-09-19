As the Seneca County historian, I receive many genealogical requests with comments like “so-and-so lived in Romulus, then moved to Washington and then moved to Fayette, and then to Junius, and then moved to Wayne County.” My first response to those kinds of comments is to suggest that the person might not have moved at all. How I explain this possibility has led me to write this article.
When the State of New York created Onondaga County on March 5, 1794, the area of present Seneca County consisted of the towns of Romulus, Ovid and Ulysses. The town of Romulus extended from the present Romulus-Ovid boundary all the way north to Lake Ontario. In other words, what are today the towns of Varick and Fayette were parts of the town of Romulus in 1794. That also was true for much of present day Wayne County.
However, that was true only until March 14, 1800, when all of the town of Romulus north of the present Varick-Fayette boundary became the town of Washington. Presumably this name came in honor of our famous first president. So this meant that a person then living north of the Seneca River between March 14, 1800 and 1803 — even in the area of Sodus Bay and Chimney Bluffs — would have been living in the town of Washington. I said this was true only until 1803 because in that year the entire portion of the town of Washington north of the Seneca River became the town of Junius.
On April 6, 1808, the town of Washington was renamed the town of Fayette. I suspect that this name change was prompted by the fact there were so many other towns of Washington. The name Fayette, of course, came from the popularity of the Marquis de Lafayette, the Frenchman who had been so helpful to the colonists’ success in the American Revolution (the name change to Fayette, unfortunately, has led to some confusion with Lafayette, N.Y., and Fayetteville, N.Y.). So, a person settling in the present-day Canoga area in the late 1790s would have been living in the town of Romulus, then town of Washington in 1800, and then town of Fayette starting in 1808, without having physically relocated to a different property.
Now, to explain the area that today is the town of Varick. Present-day Varick was a part of the original town of Romulus of Onondaga County, beginning on March 5, 1794. On March 8, 1799, the then-town of Romulus became part of the newly created Cayuga County. So, a person living in present-day Varick would have been recorded in the 1800 U.S. Census as living in the town of Romulus in the county of Cayuga. Then Seneca County was created on March 24, 1804, out of the western part of Cayuga County. This meant that a person living in present-day Varick at the time of the 1810 U.S. Census would have been recorded as living in the town of Romulus in Seneca County.
On Feb. 6, 1830, the town of Varick was formed from the then-northern portion of the town of Romulus. The name Varick clearly came from Col. Richard Varick, who held prominent positions in the American Revolution and later served in the New York State Assembly and then 12 years as mayor of New York City. Col. Varick’s wife was a member of the Dey family of New Jersey. Some of the Deys were early settlers of present-day Varick. Anthony Dey was the first supervisor for this new town of Varick. Given the obvious political influence of these Dey settlers, naming the new town Varick was logical.
So, the creation of the town of Varick meant a person living in present-day East Varick in the years starting in 1794 and continuing through 1840 would have been experiencing a change in residence from town of Romulus in Onondaga County to town of Romulus in Cayuga County to town of Romulus in Seneca County to town of Varick in Seneca County — without actually moving!
I trust you can begin to realize someone who simply looks at census data for the various 10-year cycles would suspect that the person had moved from county to county, as well as moving from a place in one town to a place in another town. To help people understand all these changes in counties and towns, early on as county historian I developed a text explanation with crudely drawn supporting maps. If you would like a copy of these materials, just contact my office (wgable@co.seneca.ny.us).