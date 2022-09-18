Sometimes, we don’t have to look far to discover stories of civil rights activists; there are many in our own backyard. In my research for a cemetery tour last year, I discovered the story of Benjamin Cleggett and his activism in Geneva and Rochester.
Benjamin’s father, David, was a self-emancipated Black man born in Maryland who moved his family often from the 1830s through the 1840s, making stops in Manchester; Amboy, Oswego County; and Toronto, Canada, before eventually settling in Rochester. During their time in Toronto, Benjamin learned his trade as a barber, continuing his work in Rochester before moving to Geneva with his family in 1856.
Cleggett’s first wife was Frances Nell, whose brother, William, was an assistant editor of the North Star, a newspaper under the management of Frederick Douglass. Frances and Benjamin had 11 children together before her death in 1875 — six of whom were still living in 1876, including Benjamin Jr., Fannie, Mary, Ira and Lucretia. Cleggett married his second wife, Letitia Haley of Canandaigua, in November 1877, and they had two children, Alice and Laura (Laura died in infancy).
Cleggett was a part of various organizations in Rochester and Geneva. His Jan. 13, 1917, obituary in the Democrat and Chronicle says that he helped enslaved persons from America to Canada on the “underground railway.” While we can’t confirm this, Cleggett was very involved in improving the lives of the Black community in Rochester from 1847 until 1856, when he left for Geneva.
He helped found two debate clubs solely for Blacks, the Union Literary Society in Rochester and the Ontario Debating Society (1871-94) in Geneva, whose ledger can be found in the Historic Geneva archive. The topics debated include the “disgrace of colored schools,” the “condition of the colored man is no better than it was before the war,” and that “a lawyer is of more benefit to mankind than a doctor.”
Cleggett also became involved in organizing the Emancipation Celebrations in Geneva, which celebrated the end of slavery both here and in the British Empire, serving as president for the event numerous times. He was chosen as a delegate to the State Convention of Colored Men in 1876 along with Genevans George Bland and alternates Theodore Duffin and William Kinney.
He also spent time in Geneva enlisting men for Black regiments during the start of the Civil War and was Frederick Douglass’ Geneva contact during his visit in 1863. After Douglass’ visit, Cleggett enrolled 17 potential recruits before joining up himself at the Brooklyn Naval Yard in September 1864. He wrote of his efforts in March of 1864 in The Anglo-African newspaper out of New York City:
“I think we have the right to claim the honor of being the banner town of the State, for out of a total population of about two hundred, we have sent fifty-nine recruits into the service, which is over one half of our male population … We deeply feel the loss of so many out of our limited community. We miss them in our churches, schools and quiet firesides … We are often greeted with pensive look and anxious countenance by some aged parent, loving sister, nephew, cousin, or anxious friend.”
Upon his return to Geneva in October 1865, Cleggett was mentioned in the Geneva Daily Gazette as “a modest, sensible, and gentlemanly man who will be warmly welcomed to his old home.”
Shortly after, it was announced that he had partnered with Benjamin Jupiter in the Shaving and Hair Dressing business; Jupiter had also served in the war, but with the 26th U.S. Colored Troops out of Geneva. The newspaper wrote, “Mr. Cleggett has already a host of friends, his former customers, and Mr. Jupiter by his excellent shaving and the taste he evinces in dressing hair, is fast gaining them. We advise all who wish a good shave or scientific hair-cut to give them a call.”
Jupiter and Cleggett must’ve remained partners until 1875, when Cleggett and Theodore Duffin announced their partnership. Together, they moved to 17 Seneca St., where the business remained for more than 40 years.
Cleggett was so dedicated to his barbershop that, according to an obituary, “on the morning of his death, Mr. Cleggett had gone to work in his barbershop as usual. He returned home for his noon meal and before he could remove his outside garments he fell to the floor and expired of heart disease” at the age of 89.
Cleggett’s home at 236 William St. in Geneva remained in the family until 1960. He is buried somewhere in Soldier’s Hill in Glenwood Cemetery, though his stone has not been found.
Becky Chapin is the archivist at Historic Geneva.