The view from the Benton Rural Cemetery is one of the best in all of Yates County. Perched atop a hill along the southern edge of Havens Corners Road, between Flat and North Flat streets, the little graveyard documents centuries of the county’s rich history.
The burial ground was set aside around 1791, which indicates the population was shifting west at that time, spreading out from original settlements in Torrey near City Hill and Hopeton. This was likely the third public cemetery founded in Yates County, after City Hill and Hopeton cemeteries, although some families had private burial grounds on their land.
The property for the cemetery was given by Levi Benton, for whom the township is named. He was a relative of Caleb Benton, who ran a lucrative sawmill in Bellona. Taking up land between 14A and Flat Street, Levi Benton was one of the earliest and largest landowners in what is now Benton. Adjacent to the land that he donated for the burial ground, a large barn served as a gathering place for local Methodists to worship with circuit riders coming through the area, before they were able to build a church at Benton Center.
Shortly after the graveyard was founded and the barn built, a small schoolhouse was constructed just up the road. This small section of Havens Corners Road was the busy center of activity in early Benton.
Today, it is much quieter. A peaceful walk through this well-maintained cemetery tells the story of some of Benton’s oldest families, and of some unique individuals who lived and died nearby.
The oldest graves are on the cemetery’s northern edge, along the road. The first burial was that of Henry Mapes, listed as the brother of Haynes and Smith Mapes, which indicates he had no wife or children. He is very likely the Henry Mapes that enlisted in the Second New York Regiment alongside Smith Mapes and fought in the Revolutionary War.
There are, in fact, a number of Revolutionary War veterans buried in the Benton Cemetery. They include Samuel Buell and William Hilton. Many other wars are represented too.
Moses Bookstaver went to the War of 1812. Franklin D. Becker and Richard Andrews fought in the Civil War, and Sherwood Walker and Judson Rice were killed in that war and brought home for burial. William J. Bogart served in World War I. Harold Johnson was killed in France during the same war. Albert Henry Bliss and Christian H. Carlsen served in World War II. Stuart Bishop Sr. fought in the Korean War.
These are just a few of the many veterans buried here. This cemetery tells the story of these veterans, where their service took them and also their lives at home.
After Mapes, the next burials were the little Wheeler boys, Samuel and Ephraim, ages 5 and 7, and John Chissom, age 3, all of whom died of scarlet fever in the summer of 1793. It is believed they are buried in the northwest corner of the cemetery, where several little stones are illegible. Many stones record the terrible infant mortality rate of this period, as well as early deaths of many young adults.
Henry Mapes’ sister-in-law, Mary Mapes, followed him to the grave in 1794 at the age of 20. Mary Sherman Wheeler died in 1807 at 31. One sad marker from 1801 is listed as only “a young man.” This cemetery, like so many others, tells the story of loss and when disease and lack of medical care were so hard on families.
Defying the odds
On the other side of that narrative, a surprising number of tombstones from the early years record those who lived well beyond life expectancy, which was between 38-44 years in the mid-19th century. Defying those odds were Hannah Bradley, who died at 83 in 1853; Horatio Crane, who lived to 81 in 1867; and Nancy Collin, who lived to be 89, dying in 1882. Carthaline Kelsey died in 1841 at the age of 83. One of the earliest burials, that of a Mrs. Ellsworth who died in 1794, was simply listed as “very old,” although that is subjective.
Many of the stones indicate that the deceased were born elsewhere, especially in the early decades. Israel Arnold was born in Warwick, R.I. Wealthy Pettit Bates was from Litchfield, Conn. Aaron Bayard and his unnamed wife moved to Benton from Sharpsburg, Md. George Larham was born in England. Many were born in Denmark. This place also tells the story of immigration.
Benton cemetery is a place where one can see the names of some of the area’s earliest residents, names like Barden, Wheeler and Cole. Many of these family plots include members of many generations, and some even share large monuments to their whole family. Markers such as “mother,” “father” and “grandmother” illustrate family bonds and are helpful tools for any family researcher. Benton Cemetery also tells the story of family.
Some of the stones give snippets of information about the life of the deceased beyond just their dates, clues to their upbringing, education, or career. Benjamin Moore Goldsmith, DD, was the pastor of the Bellona Presbyterian Church for 36 years. Other stones reveal pride in careers.
At least five doctors and three other ministers have their occupation listed on their stones. Catharine Chissom Crane’s stone declares that she was “the first child born in what is now Penn Yan.” Crane was born around 1793 in a log tavern owned by her parents at the corner of Liberty and Maple streets, part of which is still standing. Living to an old age, she gave a fascinating interview to the newspaper about Penn Yan in its wild and unsettled days, such as when she encountered a bear in the courthouse square.
Many different themes and tales can be derived from reading the weathered stones at the Benton Rural Cemetery. Most of all, the cemetery tells the story of Benton, the people who worked the land, attended its schools, and raised families there.