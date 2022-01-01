Travel outside of the state and you will find that if Upstate New York is known for anything (besides our rich history), it is snow. Lots and lots of snow.
Although we have not had a big snowstorm in several years, and it was over 60 degrees just before Christmas this year, there are quite a few memorable blizzards in Yates County’s past. Although the county is somewhat protected from the lake effect snow off Lake Ontario, it is sometimes hit by weather coming east from Lake Erie, or even rainstorms from the south that turn to snow in New York’s frigid weather.
Weather reporting was not developed until much later, so it’s sometimes hard to gauge how weather affected early settlers. Early Yates County newspapers remain relatively silent on winter weather, unless the storm was accompanied by an unusual event. During one snowstorm in February of 1823, a house burned down, turning a family out into the weather. In the fall of that same year, there is a report of what many today call “thundersnow,” a blizzard accompanied by lightning and thunder. But for the most part, early papers usually saved weather reporting for events of crop damage during summer or fall weather.
People privately recorded weather, either farmers tracking it in their ledgers, or others just writing about notable storms in correspondence and diaries. The year 1880 was a hard one in Yates County, especially the second week in March. Edwin C. Barton wrote that the weather was “squally” and never went above 23 degrees. He also noted that his daughter “did not return from school,” likely finding shelter with a friend close to the school. The next day, “Sarah did not come home last night 11 AM still not here.” Before easy methods of communication, blizzards must have caused anxiety for those whose family members chose to stay elsewhere for safety and had no way to convey the message. Across the county during the same storm, E.J. Davis on Liberty Street in Penn Yan complained in his diary that he was hurt falling in the snow.
Weather news reporting in newspapers started to take shape in 1888, when half of the United States was hit by the worst snowstorm ever recorded in American history. From March 11-14, 1888, the eastern half of the country was buried under accumulation, with some places receiving up to 54 inches, or just under 5 feet of snow. Trains were stuck on tracks, roofs collapsed and drifts were blown to reach the second story of homes. Like everyone else, Yates County was hit hard by this notorious storm.
Another massive blizzard pounded Yates County in 1900, dropping about 34 inches. Two roofs collapsed in Bellona, and in that same hamlet a man was forced to dig a channel from his house to his barn to liberate cats that had been trapped for several days. Dundee farmers reported the collapse of barn and shed roofs, which killed some livestock.
But a 1925 whiteout, called the “granddaddy of them all” by the Chronicle, seems to have dwarfed the 1900 storm.
“Snowed & blowed all night. Awful lot of snow. Up to the mens waist (sic),” Mary Herman wrote in her journal on Jan. 30, 1925. The next day she reported, “No mail. Roads all blocked.” Ice falling from the roof of the County Office Building ruined decorative brick works on the sides of the building. Several roofs in Penn Yan collapsed, with an estimated 30 tons of snow covering each village block. The depth was reported as 48 inches in Himrod. Surprisingly, Penn Yan roads seemed to have been cleared within a few days and a group of girls posed next to the huge drifts on Main Street.
Storms during a difficult time
The World War II years saw unusually early and severe winter weather. Three large snowstorms hit Yates County before Christmas 1944. The last one dropped snow waist high. In a sad turn of events for the Fredericksen family — who had six sons in the war — the news of one of the boys’ deaths was delayed as telegrams could not be delivered and the family had no telephone. His brother hiked through the snow to Penn Yan to telegraph his superior officers that he was unable to return before his furlough was over due to the weather and found the devastating message waiting for him there.
A year later, in December 1945, a blizzard hit the county before the holidays again. The road between Dresden and Penn Yan was littered with more than 20 cars, abandoned where the drivers had given up and walked away. A judge coming from Rochester was forced to cancel a court session in Yates County. And a couple having a large card party had to put up all 30 of the attendants overnight!
After a reprieve of more than a decade, a series of giant whiteouts blanketed Yates County in February 1958. Large amounts fell on Feb. 4, followed by a storm on Feb. 10. Before anyone had dug themselves out, the Blizzard of 1958 hit on Feb. 14. The temperature that month was unusually cold, and all of the storms were accompanied by high winds over 50 mph. This resulted in immense 15- to 20-foot drifts that were frozen solid enough for adults to walk upon. Steam shovels were used to break through them, especially to reach those with depleted resources.
The relentless 1958 storms resulted in at least two families running out of fuel to heat their homes. Penn Yan police officer Armand Passarell lived on the Old County House Road with his wife and two small children. When the Passarells and a neighboring family, the Johnsons, ran out of fuel, Passarell and fellow officer George Gaylor tried to bring everyone into the Village of Penn Yan. High winds and low visibility forced them to retreat. A few days later, Gaylor and three other officers managed to rescue the Passarells and the Johnsons, bringing them into the village via sled. The four children were piled on the sled, three in tears. The temperature reached 5 degrees below zero, and it took 3½ hours to complete the mile-and-a-half trek to a waiting patrol car.
The Italy Hill area was also completely buried. Several families that were away from home when the storm hit were unable to return for days. A train got stuck on the tracks between Stanley and Canandaigua. Still, some Yates County residents shrugged off the snow. Paul McMaster and his son Ronald reported that they were continuing to trim grapes in their vineyard on East Lake Road but had started wearing snowshoes for the job.
Huge blizzards hit again in 1977, and of course in March of 1993, the “storm of the century.” Large snowfalls and their aftermath have become somewhat more manageable in recent years, with snowblowers, snowplows, reliable indoor heating and remote car-starters, but seem much less frequent than in the past. It is incredible to read about these monstrous storms and how Yates County residents adapted and dealt with enormous blizzards of the past.