GENEVA — As the Geneva Historical Society begins planning for the reopening of the Geneva History Museum and Rose Hill Mansion, staff is seeking feedback on how to best create a safer visitor environment.
Community members are welcome to share their ideas in an online survey accessible through the Geneva Historical Society website at genevahistoricalsociety.com
For the health and safety of the community and in accordance with New York state regulations, the museum and Rose Hill Mansion are currently closed to the public.