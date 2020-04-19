Grants available for small history groups
The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History is a new partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York.
This new fund will grant assistance to 501(c)(3) history-related organizations in New York state with budgets under $100,000 that have been forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants will assist with immediate needs of sustainability and/or technology. A total of $50,000 will be distributed; grants will range from $1,000 to $2,000 each. Applications are due April 27, with funds disbursed starting May 13. For more information visit https://nysmuseums.org/Pomeroy-Fund-for -NYS-History.
Visit bridal exhibit at YCHC website
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center exhibit “Here Come The Brides: Yates County Wedding Fashions 1761-1992” is now available online to virtual visitors.
The exhibit can be accessed at www.yatespast.org/weddingfasion.html. Take a moment to enjoy the remarkable wedding pieces from our costume collection representing over two centuries of wedding wear. From Adam Hunt’s 1759 wedding suit to a 1982 gown, each piece makes a stylish statement.