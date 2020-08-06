Geneva exhibit focuses on 19th amendment
GENEVA — “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote,” a pop-up exhibit on the 19th Amendment produced by the National Archives, is now open at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St.
The exhibit explores the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment on its 100th anniversary, examining women’s voting rights before and after the amendment and the impact of the 19th amendment today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment — while an enormous milestone — did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.
“Rightfully Hers” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage. The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation.
It will be on display at the Museum through December 2020.
For more information, call (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is currently operating at reduced capacity. Face coverings are required for all visitors and staff. New safety measures, including social distancing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols, have been implemented.
Museum hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $3.
Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot.
Seneca Museum launches matching grant fundraiser
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is looking for support from local community members.
The museum is currently raising funds to secure a matching grant from the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History. These funds will help with expenses incurred to reopen safely under the state’s COVID guidelines and to continue to operate under these new times. For every $2 raised, The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History will grant $1. It is the museum’s goal to raise the maximum allowable funds of $6,000, which will result in a $3,000 match, for a total of $9,000 to the museum.
Donations of any amount are welcome and will count toward the match goal if received by Sept. 30. Donations may be made by check or online payment. Mail check written out to Seneca Museum to P.O. Box 388, Seneca Falls, N.Y. 13148 or give online at https://sfheritagetourism.com/donate/.
Marbletown Schoolhouse reopening
MARBLETOWN — The historic 1876 Marbletown Schoolhouse, at Marbletown and Miller roads in the hamlet of Marbletown in the town of Arcadia, opens Aug. 15.
Hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September. Admission is free.
All COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
The one-room school is owned by the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society. The school is set up just as it would have been when it closed in 1947.
For information, call the Museum at (315) 331-6409 or go to newarkarcadiamuseum.org.
Port Byron Erie Canal park reopens
PORT BYRON — The Thruway Authority has reopened the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park.
For hours, safety protocols and information, visit eriecanalway.org.