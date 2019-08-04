Free Community Day at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — The Geneva Historical Society will host Community Day at Rose Hill Mansion from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. At this free, family-oriented event, visitors can see the house and grounds at their own pace.
Guides stationed throughout the building will share the story of the Swan family, especially the Swan children, and their lives at the mansion and farm from 1850 to 1890. In addition, there will be a family scavenger hunt in the house, crafts, and a musical “petting zoo” of instruments. In conjunction with the Geneva Historical Society’s 2019 theme of sports, there will also be lawn games like croquet, corn hole, and even a version of timber sports to try.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva. For more information about Rose Hill, call (315) 789-3848.
Information is also available at www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Huron museum holding open house
WOLCOTT — The Town of Huron Historical Building will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17.
See farming equipment and rural life displays at the Huron History Center/Museum at 6416 N. Huron Road. Visit the Dayton Mills Schoolhouse complete with furnishings and books.
Info: www.historichuron.org.
