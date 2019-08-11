Spots still open for Letchworth trip
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society and First Choice Travel still have space available for a one-day October bus trip to the Wadsworth Homestead and Letchworth State Park in Mount Morris.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, participants will visit the 1804 Wadsworth Family Homestead and enjoy a tour given by sixth-generation family member William S. Wadsworth. They will also visit the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, enjoying a beautiful setting overlooking Lecthworth Gorge, the “Grand Canyon of the East.”
Lunch will be at the Glen Iris Inn, the former home of William P. Letchworth. This 1828 house overlooks the natural beauty of the Genesee River rushing below. Following the park visit, the bus will stop at the Castile Cider Mill where participants will receive a bag of apples. The last stop will be at the Charcoal Corral Grill for ice cream prior to the return to Geneva.
The cost is $129 per person based on a minimum of 30 travelers. This includes round-trip motorcoach transportation, driver gratuity, tour manager, lunch, all admissions, small bag of apples, small ice cream cone and a donation to the Geneva Historical Society. Payment is due Aug. 23.
Seating is limited. A minimum number of participants are required for the trip to run. For more information call (315) 789-5151.
Ice cream social
at Butler museum
BUTLER — The {span}Butler Historical Society Ice Cream Social will be held staring at noon Aug. 18 at the {span}Butler Center Church Museum, 4518 Butler Center Road.
Visitors can also enjoy a chicken barbecue. Info: bhpsbutlerny.org.
