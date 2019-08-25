Author to sign book on postcards
SENECA FALLS — Using an assortment of more than 400 vintage postcards, Carol Crossed tells the story of 19th and early 20th-century women’s fight for the right to vote in a new book, “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards.” A talk and book signing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St. Refreshments will be served.
Crossed is a collector of women’s ephemera. Her book is being released in time for the opening of the National Women’s Suffrage Centennial on Aug. 26, 2019, which runs through 2020. The year celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment (also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment) to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote. 2020 is also the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony, who was born Feb. 15, 1820. Crossed is president of the Susan B Anthony Birthplace in Adams, Mass. (www.susanbanthonybirthplacemuseum.org)
Crossed weaves a narrative with text and images that are over 100 years old. The 218-page hardcover book contains color photos of suffrage postcards from Crossed’s private collection of 650. The book chronicles the fight for the vote through thought-provoking, often amusing, and sometimes shocking illustrations and photos and short, pithy messages on complex domestic issues — marriage, childbirth, violence — and public and political topics: abolition, temperance, and dress reform.
For more information, visit www.sfhistoricalsociety.org.
Tickets on sale for Rose Hill event
FAYETTE — Rose Hill Mansion Food & Wine Celebration, the Geneva Historical Society’s annual celebration of the region’s food and wine, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the mansion, 3373 Route 96A.
As the sun begins to set over Seneca Lake, guests will enjoy the tastes of autumn, with hors d’oeuvres and wine graciously provided by area restaurants and wineries. Lock 52 Jazz Band will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The evening also includes a raffle of items and services donated by local businesses.
Tickets are $30 per person in advance and are now available at the Geneva Historical Society office, Rose Hill Mansion and brownpapertickets.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $35 per person. Call the Geneva
Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 for tickets or further information. Proceeds will be used to support the Society’s programs and the operation of its properties.
Labor Day weekend special at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — Enjoy the long weekend with a tour of Rose Hill Mansion on the Friday through Sunday before Labor Day when visitors can get one admission free with the purchase of one adult admission.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults. Note: the house is closed on Labor Day itself.
Once a working farm, Rose Hill was built in 1839 and the elegant Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century. Much of the guided tour focuses on the Swan family who lived there from 1850 to 1890. Twenty rooms of the house are restored and furnished in the Empire style, popular from the 1820s to 1850s.
For more information about visiting Rose Hill, call (315) 789-3848 or visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Take a chance on history
GENEVA — Through Sept. 21, the Geneva Historical Society will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket has an opportunity to win half of the raffle’s proceeds.
Tickets are $5 per ticket and $20 for five tickets. A winner will be drawn on Sept. 21 during the Rose Hill Food and Wine Celebration. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 to learn more or to purchase tickets.
