Donations needed for Wassail sale
GENEVA — Looking to clear out your previously enjoyed holiday decorations and treasured items in need of a new home? Help stock the Christmas Shoppe and Attic Treasures booths by donating items to the Wassail Bowl and Sale.
Donations can be brought to the Prouty-Chew House, 543 S. Main St., through Thursday, Dec. 5. After that, items should be brought to The Presbyterian Church early Friday morning. Early delivery gives us time to display and price items appropriately. Donations cannot be returned if unsold.
Questions? For Attic Treasures, contact chair Norma Press at napress478@gmail.com. For the Christmas Shoppe, contact Maryrose Arimoto at maryrose95519@gmail.com.
Visit Oliver House during StarShine
PENN YAN — Plan to visit the Oliver House Museum from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 as Penn Yan’s Main Street celebrates the holiday season.
The museum will be decorated for the holiday season and the traditional Christmas toy tree will be standing. Children are invited to pick a free toy from the tree courtesy of the volunteers at the Once Again Shoppe. Refreshments will be served. Bring a book to donate. Also, be sure to visit the new Children’s Room upstairs and say hello to Besty the cow.
Candlelight house tour in Palmyra
PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Homestead Holiday Candlelight House Tour will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
This tour through the village of Palmyra will bring you to many historic homes dating throughout the 1800s. The tour also includes two museums decorated for the holidays. It begins at Historic Palmyra, 132 Market St. Fees apply. Info: historicpalmyrany.com.