SF holiday homes tour today
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society will be hosting the “Holiday Tour of Homes” event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. today.
This event is made possible by the generosity of the home owners who have opened up their Cayuga Street homes.
Starting at the Historical Society’s “Becker Mansion” (Queen Anne style architecture) at 55 Cayuga St., you will experience not only other architectural styles but also see these homes all gloriously decorated for the festive season. They are all just a short walk from the Becker Mansion.
Tickets are $20.
Museum, offices close for holidays
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society Museum and offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.