Society hosts
puzzle competition
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society will host its first jigsaw puzzle competition, “Piecing Together the Past,” from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Teams of up to four people will compete to finish a 500-piece, one-of-a-kind, Geneva-themed jigsaw puzzle in under three hours. The three fastest teams to complete their puzzles will win prizes. Each team will also get to take their puzzle home.
Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited to 20 teams.
Registration is $30 per team (maximum of four people per team). Registration forms are available at genevahistoricalsociety.com.
To pay by credit card go to brownpapertickets.com and email the registration form to office@genevahistoricalsociety.com with “Jigsaw Puzzle Competition” in the subject line. To pay by check, mail registration forms with a check to 543 S. Main St., Geneva NY 14456. Checks should be made out to the Geneva Historical Society. Write the team name on the check.
All proceeds go to support the Historical Society.
Learn about Geneva’s African-Americans
GENEVA — Join Curator John Marks from the Geneva Historical Society for a History Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St.
Marks will share a captioned slide show of historical images and information about the African-American community in Geneva from 1780 to today. The slides will run on a continuous loop. Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Black history program in Palmyra
PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Black History Month Program will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St.
This program will address Palmyra and the Abolitionist Movement, the Civil Rights Movement, historical black members of the community and more. It is free and open to the public.
Info: historicpalmyrany.com.
Explore postcards from suffrage era
GENEVA — Carol Crossed will discuss her book “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Geneva Historical Society, 543 S. Main St.,
The book features more than 400 vintage postcards from the author’s collection and chronicles both the support for and opposition to women’s suffrage in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
A human rights and peace activist, Crossed began collecting suffrage postcards in the 1980s. In the early 2000s, she purchased and restored the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Mass. The birthplace opened as a house museum in 2010.
Info: (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.