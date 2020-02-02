Program focuses on Victorian fashion
GENEVA — “History Sandwiched In” is a new program series at the Geneva Historical Society featuring short presentations during the workday lunch hour on the first Wednesday of the month. The series will kick off with “Victorian Fashion from the Inside Out” at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
The Historical Society’s Director of Education, Anne Dealy, will discuss how the fashionable silhouette for women changed over the course of the 19th century, and how it was created using a variety of undergarments. While dressing a mannequin in some of the key garments of the 1800s, she will discuss how the fashionable female silhouette shifted based on culture and technological innovations.
The program will run approximately one hour in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St. Take a bag lunch.
Info: (315) 789-5151 or genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day
LYONS — The Valentine’s Boutique at the Museum of Wayne County History will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8.
Vendors fill the first floor of the museum and a painting party and card making demonstration will also be held. Lunch is served and fees apply for painting party. The museum is located at 21 Butternut St. Info: www.waynehistory.org