Exhibit on Geneva clothing opens
GENEVA — For 2020, the Geneva Historical Society is highlighting items from its collection of clothing. The first exhibit on this theme is “All Things Geneva: Items from the Clothing Collection,” which is on display in the first floor gallery.
The pieces in the exhibit are connected to Geneva events, were made in Geneva, or sold in Geneva. The display includes items made by local seamstresses in the late 1800s and early 1900s and portions of a large collection of T-shirts from local non-profits, sports teams and special events.
“All Things Geneva” will be on display through May 2. It will be followed in June by “The Desire to Be Fashionable: Accessories from the Clothing Collection.” The exhibit “Men & Women in Uniform: Items from the Clothing Collection” will open in the fall. There will also be a display of pieces during the summer at the Geneva Historical Society’s Rose Hill Mansion.
The Geneva History Museum is at 543 S. Main St. Winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot.
Info: (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Center hosts genealogy workshop
PENN YAN — Family history lovers are invited to join the Yates History Center during March and April for a genealogy workshop series. Six topics will be explored:
• Intro to Genealogy: Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m.
• Ancestry.com: Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m.
• Hands-on Danish Genealogy: Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
• Into to Italian Genealogy: Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m.
• German Genealogy: Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
• Tracing U.S. Military Service: Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
All workshops will be held at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum. Attendees will need to take a wi-fi ready laptop to the Ancestry and Danish workshops. Each workshop costs $25 or choose any four for $75. Registration with payment by Feb. 27 is needed.
Lecture planned on Cady Stanton
SENECA FALLS — “Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Racist?” will be the topic of a lecture given at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Guntzel Theater of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, 136 Fall St.
Laura Free, assistant professor of history at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, grapples with the complicated race- and gender-politics Elizabeth Cady Stanton engaged with in the 1860s, exploring how her race views informed her feminism.
The lecture is free and open to the public.