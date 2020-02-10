Center hosts genealogy workshop
PENN YAN -- Family history lovers are invited to join the Yates History Center during the months of March and April for a genealogy workshop series. Six different topics will be explored:
Intro to Genealogy: Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m.
Ancestry.com: Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m.
Hands-on Danish Genealogy: Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
Into to Italian Genealogy: Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m.
German Genealogy: Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
Tracing U. S. Military Service: Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
All workshops will be held at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum. Attendees will need to bring a Wi-Fi ready laptop to the Ancestry and Danishworkshops. Each workshop costs $25 or choose any four for $75.
Registration with payment by Feb. 27 is needed.
NEWARK -- The Newark Arcadia Historical Society's Winter Lecture Series continues at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 when Jim Farfaglia presents "The History of Nestle's: First United States Chocolate Factory."
The lecture will be held at the Newark Arcadia Historical Society Museum, 120 High St. Info: www.newarkarcadiamuseum.org
PENN YAN -- The Friends of the Keuka Outlet Trail and the Dearly Departed Players of the History Center will present "Hot Chocolate and Cool History" at noon on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
The groups will bring characters to life who tell amusing and amazing stories of Yates County history. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards. A suggested donation of $10 per person benefits both organizations.