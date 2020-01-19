Gorham society plans dinner

RUSHVILLE — Town of Gorham Historical Society Annual Meeting and Dinner is at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rushville Methodist Church, Main Street.

Appetizers at 5 p.m.; dinner at 5:30; speaker at 6:15 in the church sanctuary.

Marlies Adams DiFante, who grew up in Naples, will share a harrowing, inspirational story of her childhood in wartorn Germany during World War II.

To hear the speaker only, there’s a $5 fee. Students admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Snow date: Friday, Jan. 24.

Info: info@gorhamnyhistoricalsociety.org.

Historical Society meeting Jan. 27

CLYDE — The Galen Historical Society will host its quarterly meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Brick Church Museum on North Park Street.

The short business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by desserts provided by attending members. The program is Part 3 of the Agriculture in Galen series; “Anstee Acres, Cash Crop Farming.” After the video, Don and Pam Anstee will answer questions.

Throwback DVD showings under way

PENN YAN — The Yates History Center’s Throwback Thursday DVD showings at noon at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., have begun.

Take a lunch. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.

Jan. 23: Willard Asylum Lecture

Jan. 30: What Lies Beneath? Encore of Art Cohn’s lecture from the annual meeting

For more information, visit yatespast.org.

Seneca museum

has job opening

SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is seeking a part-time assistant to the executive director.

For more information, email director@senecamuseum.com or call (315) 568-1510.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...