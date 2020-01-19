Gorham society plans dinner
RUSHVILLE — Town of Gorham Historical Society Annual Meeting and Dinner is at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rushville Methodist Church, Main Street.
Appetizers at 5 p.m.; dinner at 5:30; speaker at 6:15 in the church sanctuary.
Marlies Adams DiFante, who grew up in Naples, will share a harrowing, inspirational story of her childhood in wartorn Germany during World War II.
To hear the speaker only, there’s a $5 fee. Students admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Snow date: Friday, Jan. 24.
Historical Society meeting Jan. 27
CLYDE — The Galen Historical Society will host its quarterly meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Brick Church Museum on North Park Street.
The short business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by desserts provided by attending members. The program is Part 3 of the Agriculture in Galen series; “Anstee Acres, Cash Crop Farming.” After the video, Don and Pam Anstee will answer questions.
Throwback DVD showings under way
PENN YAN — The Yates History Center’s Throwback Thursday DVD showings at noon at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., have begun.
Take a lunch. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.
Jan. 23: Willard Asylum Lecture
Jan. 30: What Lies Beneath? Encore of Art Cohn’s lecture from the annual meeting
For more information, visit yatespast.org.
Seneca museum
has job opening
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is seeking a part-time assistant to the executive director.
For more information, email director@senecamuseum.com or call (315) 568-1510.