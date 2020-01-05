Embroidery class at Yates History Center
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is holding a craft event at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 titled “With Your Own Two Hands: Embroidery.”
Participants will learn basic stitches with Katie Tomlinson, see the progression of intricate pieces and assorted styles, and see examples from the History Center’s collections, including human hair embroidery.
The cost is $18 for History Center members and $22 for non-members and includes a kit with all supplies needed to create an ornament. The class will be held at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. Register by email at ycghs@yatespast.org or call (315) 536-7318. The registration deadline is Jan. 21.
Learn about Howland’s Island
SAVANNAH — The next Nature of Montezuma Lecture Series: The History of Howland’s Island is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon. Jan. 11 at the Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89.
Travel back in time with local archaeological enthusiast Christopher Cramer, Town of Montezuma Historian Cheryl Longyear and Montezuma Audubon Educator Alyssa Johnson as they explore the known history of Howland’s Island during the last 500 years. Fees apply. Info: www.ny.audubon.org/montezuma.