Geneva Historical Society reopens
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society will reopen the Geneva History Museum to the public on Monday, July 13.
The Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. While guided tours of the Rose Hill Mansion are currently not being offered, outdoor tours of the architecture and grounds will be held on Thursdays at 11 a.m. beginning on July 23. The Carriage House Gift Shop at Rose Hill will also be open on weekends starting on July 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Both the Geneva History Museum and Rose Hill will operate at a reduced capacity while enacting new safety measures, including social distancing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols. As a result, the Archives will not open at this time and the Historical Society will not be accepting donations to the collection.
Cleaning will be enhanced throughout the Geneva History Museum and the Carriage House Gift Shop at Rose Hill, including increased frequency of disinfecting “high touch” areas. Hand sanitizer will also be available. In accordance with state guidelines, Historical Society staff and volunteers, as well as all visitors, must wear face coverings; complimentary masks will be provided for visitors who need one.
For more information about visiting the museum or safety procedures, visit genevahistoricalsociety.com or call (315) 789-5151.
The Geneva History Museum is at 543 S. Main St. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church.
History camp
in a box
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, in cooperation with the Seneca Falls Historical Society, will be offering weekly kits throughout the summer for children in Seneca Falls.
Due to COVID-19, “Summer Camp in a Box” will be held this year instead of the traditional in-person summer camp. These kits will be available with contactless delivery locally for safety. If these kits cannot be delivered, there will be a contactless local pick-up option for families.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Celebrate 100 camp kits will begin with lessons surrounding Women’s Rights and that theme will also be incorporated in preceding weeks as children explore other aspects of Seneca Falls history and the connection between the two. Celebrate 100 will be a six-week program for children ages 7-12. Parents interested can sign up on the Seneca Falls Historical Society’s website http://sfhistoricalsociety.org/. The kits will start July 20 and continue through the end of August. Participants will enjoy different themes and activities each week.
For more information or to donate to this program, contact Rhonda Destino, Seneca Museum of Waterways & Industry, at (315) 568-1510 or at director@senecamuseum.com, or Nellie Ludemann, of the Seneca Falls Historical Society, at (315) 568-8412 or sfhs@rochester.rr.com.