Enjoy sports games, exhibit at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — Spend the afternoon at Rose Hill Mansion, 3373 Route 96A, and explore the sporting life from noon to 4 p.m. July 20. From early spectator sports to semi-pro teams, athletic pursuits have been part of Geneva community life since its early days.
Activities at the event will include lawn games, a special scavenger hunt of the mansion and exhibit panels from the Geneva Historical Society’s newest exhibits, “Panthers and Saints: High School Sports in Geneva” and “Come Out and Play: Sports and Recreation in Geneva.” There will also be booths sponsored by community organizations, including the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum and the Seneca Yacht Club.
Historical Society Curator John Marks will share a presentation on “Geneva’s Forgotten Sports Stories” at 1 p.m. and Lock 52 Jazz Band will perform a concert of sport-themed music from 2 to 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 to 18. Geneva Historical Society members and children 9 and under are free. The family rate for two adults and one or more children is $25.
For more information, call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.
SF museum hosting summer camp(s)
SENECA FALLS — A history, art and music summer camp will be offered two separate times in August at the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, 89 Fall St.
Youth ages 8 to 12 may choose to attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, Aug. 6 to 8 or Aug. 20 to 22.
Snacks, water and lunch will be provided at the free camp.
Space is limited. Openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wear comfortable shoes for walking and clothes that can get dirty.
To register, complete all forms and turn them into the museum.
Drop off and pick up will be on the ground floor at the museum — where the town’s boater amenities and a parking lot are located.
The program is supported by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation and Seneca Meadows Inc.
For more information, email director@senecamuseum.com.
Paranormal event
at Wayne museum
LYONS — The Wayne County Museum at 21 Butternut St. is hosting The Real Haunt from 8 to 11 p.m. on July 26.
Stations are set up at the museum and real Ghost Busters lead paranormal investigations of the jail, the second floor, the basement and the barn. {span}Presale tickets only; no tickets will be sold at the door. Info/tickets: www.waynehistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.