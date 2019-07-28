Free history camp
in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry at 89 Fall St. is holding two free summer camp sessions in August: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 to 8 or Aug. 20 to 22.
The registration deadline is Aug. 1.
“History, Art and Music Summer Camp” is for youth ages 8 to 12. Some of the featured activities include history games, a drum circle, basic sign language, painting classes and a community give-back project. It’s sponsored by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation, Seneca Meadows Inc. and Waterloo Container
Info: (315) 568-1510 or email director@senecamuseum.com.
Archeology camp
starts in August
PALMYRA — A “Digging up your History Archaeological Camp” at the Palmyra Historical Museum will run from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 to 8 at the museum, 132 Market St.
The camp caters to youth ages 7 to 15; adults are welcome, too. Fees apply.
Info: historicpalmyrany.com.
Learn about park’s history at picnic
PULTENEYVILLE — The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society’s annual picnic will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at B. Foreman Park, 4507 Lake Road. It will feature a brief history of the park.
Info: www.w-phs.org.
Exhibit opens
on college sports
GENEVA — A new exhibit at the Geneva History Museum, “Statesmen, Herons & Lakers: College Sports in Geneva,” examines the history of sports and athletic participation at Geneva’s local colleges: Hobart, William Smith and Finger Lakes Community College. It’s on display on the first floor at 543 S. Main St., and runs through December.
Info: (315) 789-5151 or geneva historicalsociety.com.
