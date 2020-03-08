Historical Society plans NYC trip
GENEVA — Join the Geneva Historical Society and First Choice Travel for a three-day bus trip to New York City Oct. 6 to 8.
The itinerary includes a guided tour of Rockefeller Center, visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Statue of Liberty, a hard-hat tour of Ellis Island and free time to explore. The cost is $639 per person double occupancy.
A $139 deposit is due on April 17 and payment in full is due Aug. 14. Make checks payable to 1st Choice Educational Tours.
The trip includes motor coach transportation, tour manager, two nights’ accommodations, two breakfasts, one dinner, admission to four attractions and driver gratuity. On Oct. 6 the bus will depart at 7 a.m. from Staples Plaza on Routes 5&20 and return to Geneva around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8.
A minimum number of participants is required for the trip to run; seating is limited. Information or reservations: (315) 789-5151 or director@genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Society organizes visit to Seneca Falls
PHELPS — The Phelps Community Historical Society will host a bus trip on Wednesday, April 22, to the Women’s Rights National Park in Seneca Falls, with stops at the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House, the Seneca Museum and WomanMade Products.
The cost is $50 per person, which includes lunch at Woody’s (Quality Inn). Reservations and payments are due March 25.
For more information and to make a reservation, call (315) 548-4940.
Talk covers history of women in Geneva
GENEVA — Curator John Marks from the Geneva Historical Society will be at Lake Drum brewery, 16 E. Castle St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 19 for a History Happy Hour.
Marks will share a captioned slide show of historical images and information about women in Geneva. This program looks at the changing roles of women over time and highlights some of the achievements of Geneva women.
The slides will run on a continuous loop. Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.