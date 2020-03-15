Gable to speak
on suffrage
OVID — Seneca County Historian Walt Gable will discuss 100 Years of Woman’s Suffrage in Seneca County at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Ford Memorial Library, 7169 N. Main St.
Gable will trace the ups and downs of the struggle to achieve suffrage in New York state. Registration at (607) 869-3031 appreciated. This lecture will also be live streamed.
For more information, visit ovidlibrary.org.
Learn more about Modern spiritualism
NEWARK — From noon to 5 p.m. March 29 come celebrate Modern Spiritualism at Hydesville Memorial Park, 1510 Hydesville Road.
Modern Spiritualism originated on the Fox Sisters’ property in 1848. Tours, talks and refreshments will be available throughout the day.
Lyons exhibit focuses on 1950s
LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History recently opened a new exhibit. “The Fabulous Fifties” delves into the life and times of the 1950s in Wayne County.
The museum is located at 21 Butternut St. See www.waynemuseum.org for details.