Shinal lectures on Geneva railroad
GENEVA — The final lecture in the Geneva Historical Society’s 2019 Fall Lecture Series will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 when Paul Shinal will present “The Auburn Road: A History of the Rail Line,” an historical overview of the “Auburn Road,” a railway that still exists today from Canandaigua through Geneva to Solvay.
The year 2016 marked the 175th anniversary of the line, which Shinal will highlight with maps, schedules and photos, some depicting its early years. The line is recognized as one of the oldest railroads still operating in America. Shinal will explore the line’s history from its beginning as the combined efforts of the Auburn &Syracuse and Auburn & Rochester Railroads; through its place in the New York Central, Penn Central and Conrail years; and bring it to the present, as the traffic hub of Finger Lakes Railway.
A life-long resident of Seneca Falls, Shinal is a CPA and retired faculty member of Cayuga Community College, where he taught for 35 years. He enjoys researching the Finger Lakes region’s railway history and has lectured on the topic throughout the area and on local excursion trains. In addition, he has compiled a comprehensive booklet highlighting historical facts of nearly all the railroads that once traversed the Finger Lakes.
His love for trains began when he was very young, when he received a Lionel train set originally given to his sister. His earliest memory of a train experience was riding with his mom on the last westbound passenger train from Seneca Falls to Geneva on May 18, 1958.
This free lecture will be held at The Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
Gorham seeks vets for Nov. 13 event
GORHAM — The Town of Gorham Historical Society will host a veterans gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the historical society, 2664 Rt. 245 (the lower entrance to the Gorham Free Library).
We are asking all vets who live or lived in the Town of Gorham to complete a military information sheet and bring a military picture to be scanned. The material will go into military binders. Veterans who have already provided information are welcome to come and chat and enjoy light refreshments.
GHS plans Eastern Caribbean Cruise
GENEVA — Join the Geneva Historical Society and First Choice Travel for an Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard the Carnival Legend from May 16 to 25, 2020.
Leaving from New York City ports of call are San Juan, St Maarten, St. Thomas and Grand Turk. Shore excursions will be available for purchase for each port of call. A valid passport is required for travel.
Starting at $1,499 per person, the trip includes roundtrip motor coach transportation from Geneva, nine-night cruise with meals and entertainment, three days at sea, and government taxes and fees. A nonrefundable deposit of $400 per person is due at the time of booking and the final payment is due by Feb. 7..
For more information or to book, call First Choice Travel and Cruise Center at (585) 762-6080 or (800) 325-3450 and say you are with the Geneva Historical Society.