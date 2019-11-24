Historical Society closed Nov. 28-29
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society museum and office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For more information, call (315) 789-5151.
51st Wassail Bowl and Sale Dec. 7
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society Wassail Bowl Committee will present the 51st annual holiday Wassail Bowl and Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place.
This is a great opportunity to get fresh wreaths and greens for the holiday, including kissing balls, table decorations and tree ornaments. Handcrafted items, baked goods, attic treasures and gently used Christmas decorations will also be sold. Samples of wassail, a traditional spiced cider, will be given out at the event.
The Wassail Bowl Committee is also sponsoring a raffle at the sale. Prizes include an Experience Geneva gift basket of tickets to the Historical Society’s 2020 events and a basket of Finger Lakes wine, both courtesy of the Geneva Historical Society; an Abstract Expressionist oil painting by Warren Lamboy; and a two-night stay for two at Plum Point Lodge Glamping Yurts with a $100 dinner credit at Sapalta Restaurant courtesy of Dave Bunnell. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 tickets for $10 and are available at the Historical Society office at 543 S. Main St. or at the Wassail Bowl and Sale.
Admission to the Wassail Bowl and Sale is free; all proceeds benefit the Geneva Historical Society.
For more information, call (315) 789-5151 or visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.