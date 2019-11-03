Annual meeting
this week
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society harvest dinner and annual meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St.
Info: w-phs.org.
Holiday bazaar
Nov. 14-16
PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Nov. 14-16.
The bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 14 and 15, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. until gone. Nov. 16’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar is at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St.
Vendors, special gifts, antiques and crafts and homemade baked goods will be on hand.
For more information visit historicpalmyrany.com.