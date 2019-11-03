Annual meeting

this week

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society harvest dinner and annual meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St.

Info: w-phs.org.

Holiday bazaar

Nov. 14-16

PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Nov. 14-16.

The bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 14 and 15, with lunch from 11:30 a.m. until gone. Nov. 16’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar is at the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St.

Vendors, special gifts, antiques and crafts and homemade baked goods will be on hand.

For more information visit historicpalmyrany.com.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...