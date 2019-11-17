Yates History Center hosting events
PENN YAN — There are several events planned at the Yates County History Center this month.
• Book Donation Station: Through Dec. 7 the Oliver House Museum will be acting as a donation station for the Yates Christmas Program’s children’s book drive. Each December, the Christmas Program gives away 700-plus new books for each child in the program. We are collecting new books for K-12 children. They can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Oliver House Museum, 200 Main St.
• Let’s Decorate The Oliver House Museum: On Friday, those who enjoy decorating for the holiday season are encouraged to help the History Center staff.
• Ghosts of Christmas Past: At 11 a.m. Saturday, YCHC Director Tricia Noel will deliver a lecture on forgotten Christmas traditions and the origin of things like mistletoe and Christmas trees. Join us at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. The cost is $8 for YCHC members or $12 for non-members.
Happy Hour focuses on Geneva bars
GENEVA — Join John Marks, curator of the Geneva Historical Society, for a History Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St.
Marks will share a captioned slide show of historical images and information about brewing, bars and beer in Geneva. Come in any time, stay as long as you like! The images will run on a continuous loop and Marks will be available to chat and take suggestions for future slide shows.
This is a program of the Geneva Historical Society. Info: (315) 789-5151 or visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Marion Museum hosts open house
MARION — The Marion Museum will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at the museum, 3497 S. Main St.
Welcome in the holidays by making tin punch ornaments with your children.