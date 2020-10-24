Program focuses on artifact preservation
GENEVA — The November edition of our virtual "History Sandwiched In" series will be "How to Preserve That Artifact."
At 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4, City Historian and former Geneva Historical Society archivist Karen Osburn will present the next program in the series, which features short presentations on the first Wednesday of the month during the workday lunch hour.
You just inherited, found, or were entrusted with an important historical artifact. This item may be related to your family, a business, or an event. It may have any number of other criteria that make it worth saving; how do you preserve it for future generations? Join Osburn for a discussion on what to do to make that artifact last longer. Questions are welcomed in advance or on the day of the program. If you send a question in advance, it will help the program flow better. Please email questions to info@genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required at www.genevahistoricalsociety.com. The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program. For more information, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
Events highlight Susan B. Anthony
SENECA FALLS — An "Educational Reception" featuring Cassandra Peltier, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center at 89 Fall St.
Peltier's conversation is titled "Women's Work: Textiles and the (Her)Stories They Tell." This is a socially distant event where face coverings are required. Refreshments will be served.
At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7, a children's event, "Susan B. Anthony as a Child," also will be held. There will be lots of fun for all ages, including a book reading, craft kit and a snack with Peltier.
For more information, contact director@senecamuseum.com or (315) 568-1510.
Military clothing exhibit opens at Geneva History Museum
GENEVA — For 2020, the Geneva Historical Society is highlighting items from its collection of clothing. There are more than 3,000 items in the collection.
The second exhibit on this theme is "Those Who Served: Items from the Clothing Collection." It's currently on display in the Geneva History Museum's first-floor gallery at 543 S. Main St. The exhibit showcases uniforms and accessories from men and women who served in the military and in support organizations. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 2, 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is operating at a reduced capacity. Face coverings are required for all visitors and staff. New safety measures, including social distancing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols have been implemented. For more information, visit genevahistoricalsociety.com or call (315) 789-5151.
Winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot.