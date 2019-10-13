Wayne museum hosts scary event
LYONS — The Haunted Jail/Cellblock Terror and Blood Curdling Barn event will be Oct. 25-27 at the Wayne County Museum, 21 Butternut St..
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Fees apply.
Info: waynehistory.org.
Haunted history tour at Becker House
SENECA FALLS — The Historical Society will host two Haunted History tours each Tuesday in October — from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Visitors will be guided through the Society’s spectacular, dimly lit, 23-room Becker Mansion.
The building was part of a 10-acre estate with carriage house, tool shed, vineyard, garden and orchard. The Mynderse Family lived there until 1880 when Mrs. Leroy Partridge purchased the house and began an extensive remodeling and updating that changed the two-story dwelling into today’s three-story, 23-room, Queen Anne-style home. Former family members, Historical Society staff and psychic mediums believe there are three “active” ghosts that reside in the house and a fourth who has been “let” go.
The ghost of original owner Edward Mynderse doesn’t like change and sometimes plays tricks on staff. The former Maid (Mary) is believed to be heard walking around on the third floor, and the caretaker resides “happily” in the basement. A young Irish girl is said to be heard crying on a back stairways.
The tour costs $15 for Historical Society members, $20 for non-members and $50 for families (children age 6 and under are admitted free).
Make reservations at sfhistoricalsociety.org or by calling (315) 568-8412.