Rose Hill after dark; season ends Oct. 31
FAYETTE — On Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Geneva Historical Society will open Rose Hill Mansion to visitors after dark.
Experience the house at 3373 Route 96A as the Swan family and their servants would have at night, in (electric) candlelight and without a guide. Explore the first floor of the mansion and four second-floor bedrooms.
Tour guides will be stationed throughout the house to answer visitors’ questions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m; the last entry is at 8 p.m.
This special event includes light refreshments. The Carriage House Gift Shop will be open. Admission is $10 per person and $7 for Geneva Historical Society members. Take a flashlight.
Also, Rose Hill Mansion will end the 2019 season on Thursday, Oct. 31, and close until next spring.
Info: (315) 789-5151, (315) 789-3848 or www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Today is Johnston House’s last day
GENEVA — The Johnston House at 3523 East Lake Road closes for the 2019 season on Oct. 27.
Built by John and Margaret Johnston in the 1820s, the Johnston House originally sat on an important farm where John Johnston became a well-known advocate of improved farming techniques.
On the self-guided tour, visitors learn about what it meant to live and work on a farm in the 1800s. Incorporating interactive elements, books, artifacts and reproductions, the displays also connect the story of the family to contemporary issues and concerns.
The Mike Weaver Drain Tile Museum on site displays an extensive collection of agricultural drain tile and associated farm equipment.
The Johnston House is open noon to 4 p.m. today. Admission is a suggested donation of $2 per person.