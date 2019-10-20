Lecture focuses on Geneva agencies
GENEVA — The second program in the Geneva Historical Society’s Fall Lecture Series celebrates five organizations that have contributed to building up the Geneva community and are celebrating significant milestones in 2019.
“Celebrating Community Milestones” will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St. Each representative will speak about the history of their community group and its work today.
Geneva’s Rotary and the League of Women Voters are both 100 years old this year. The Seneca Lake Yacht Club is celebrating 90 years. Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is 65 years old and the Community Lunch Program started 35 years ago.
Program will cover how these organizations contributed to Geneva’s stories. For more information, call (315) 789-5151.
Haunted History ghost walk set for Oct. 26
LYONS — A Haunted History Ghost Walk will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 downtown. Participants will meet in front of the Wayne County Courthouse on Church Street.
Fees apply and reservations are required. Info: www.waynehistory.org.
Historical Society’s annual meeting Nov. 6
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society Harvest Dinner and Annual Meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St.
For more information visit www.w-phs.org.
Luncheon celebrates Stanton’s birthday
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society will have its annual luncheon to celebrate Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s 205th birthday at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. Carol Crossed, president of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum and author, will be the guest speaker.
Crossed bought and restored Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home in Massachusetts and turned it into a museum. She also just launched her new book “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards,” which tells the story of women’s fight for the right to vote. The book was released for Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, and all proceeds support Birthplace Museum Programs.
The luncheon will be at Simply Homemade, 2194 Yellow Tavern Road, Waterloo. The luncheon will feature a buffet of various foods from Simply Homemade. The price is $30 per person. Info/reservations at www.sfhistoricalsociety.org.