GENEVA — This October, the Geneva Historical Society will conduct two fall cemetery tours.

• Sunday, Oct. 13: Brookside Cemetery at Snell and Pre-Emption Road in the town of Geneva.

• Sunday, Oct. 27: St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cemetery on East North Street.

Both tours, held rain or shine, start at 2 p.m. and cost $5 per person. Payment must be by check or exact change. Reservations are appreciated, but not required.

Info/reservations at (315) 789-5151.

Lecture set, get museum gift

SODUS POINT — Celebrate Columbus Day from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, 7606 N. Ontario St.

Mention “Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria” and receive a free gift with paid admission. The museum closes for the season Oct. 15.

The museum will sponsor its next History Alive! lecture at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Sodus Point Village Hall, 8356 Bay St.

Author Susan Gately will discuss “Women Mariners of Lake Ontario.”

Info: sodusbaylighthouse.org.

Cemetery walk in Palmyra

PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Famous Cemetery Walk will be held at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Participants are to meet at Roger’s Chapel, 272 Vienna St. Fees apply.

Info: historicpalmyrany.com.

