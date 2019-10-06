Society plans cemetery tours
GENEVA — This October, the Geneva Historical Society will conduct two fall cemetery tours.
• Sunday, Oct. 13: Brookside Cemetery at Snell and Pre-Emption Road in the town of Geneva.
• Sunday, Oct. 27: St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cemetery on East North Street.
Both tours, held rain or shine, start at 2 p.m. and cost $5 per person. Payment must be by check or exact change. Reservations are appreciated, but not required.
Info/reservations at (315) 789-5151.
Lecture set, get museum gift
SODUS POINT — Celebrate Columbus Day from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, 7606 N. Ontario St.
Mention “Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria” and receive a free gift with paid admission. The museum closes for the season Oct. 15.
The museum will sponsor its next History Alive! lecture at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Sodus Point Village Hall, 8356 Bay St.
Author Susan Gately will discuss “Women Mariners of Lake Ontario.”
Info: sodusbaylighthouse.org.
Cemetery walk in Palmyra
PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra’s Famous Cemetery Walk will be held at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12.
Participants are to meet at Roger’s Chapel, 272 Vienna St. Fees apply.
Info: historicpalmyrany.com.