Cutillo discusses book over ZOOM
GENEVA -- The Geneva Historical Society's 2020 Fall Lecture Series starts off with a virtual program on the Italian immigrant experience in America at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually through Zoom. To register visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com. The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program.
In this program, Mike Cutillo will share stories from his recent book, "George Washing Machine, Portables & Submarine Races: My Italian-American Life." The book focuses squarely on Cutillo’s 88-year-old Dad, also named Michael, and his father’s trials and tribulations as he came to America in 1958 not knowing anything other than a handful of English words. Cutillo writes, the book is “part memoir and autobiographical and part biographical about my Dad… It is a journal, a little bit of a history book and part travelogue. It doesn’t contain recipes, but we’ll talk about food and drink like a cookbook. It contains language lessons, and we even have thrown in some photographs. It’s a lot of things rolled into one.”
Born in Syracuse, Cutillo grew up in Baldwinsville, graduated from CW Baker High School in 1978 and from St. John Fisher College in Rochester in 1982. He has been a journalist, a reporter and an editor in Upstate New York since 1982. He is currently executive editor of the Finger Lakes Times. This is his first book. For more information about the program, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151.
Haunted mansion tours in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS -- During the month of October, every Tuesday night the Seneca Falls Historical Society dares you to come and experience the Haunted Mansion Tours.
Two tours are available every Tuesday night, 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will be guided through the spectacular, dimly lit, 23-room Becker Mansion by our wonderful docents. To add to the experience, guests will also be joined on the tour by Psychic Medium Chrissy Legott.
The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members and $50 for families. Info: http://sfhistoricalsociety.org/