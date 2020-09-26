‘History Sandwiched In’ to be offered virtually
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society’s “History Sandwiched In” series will continue virtually this fall.
The series features short presentations on the first Wednesday of the month during the workday lunch hour. The next program will be “Local Legends and Lore” at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Every place has legends, rumors, or tall tales. John Marks, curator of collections and exhibits at the Geneva Historical Society, will share some of Geneva’s legends. Seneca Lake is at the center of many local stories. Marks will invite participants to share any legends that they’ve heard as well.
This program will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website calendar of events. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
For more information, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151 or visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Online auction to benefit Geneva Historical Society
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society will be hosting an online auction as its fall 2020 fundraiser.
The auction goes live Sept. 28 and continues until 5 p.m. Oct. 10. An eclectic mix of items will be up for bid, including wines, antiques, exclusive Historical Society experiences, paintings and sporting goods.
To see what is available, to bid, or to donate, visit the auction site at events.readysetauction.com/genevahistoricalsociety.com/2020fallauction beginning on Sept. 28.
SF Heritage and Tourism Center plans First Friday
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center will hold its inaugural “First Friday” monthly event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 2 at 89 Fall St.
The center will showcase its renovated space, new exhibits, music by Diana Leigh’s duo, and hear from the “community tables” — the Seneca Falls Rotary and the local Women’s Leadership Council.
2020 merchandise celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote will be on sale. Guests can also take a selfie at the 2020 selfie station on the street-level floor.
Face coverings are required and social distancing mandated.