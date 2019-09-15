Visit Rose Hill Mansion for free on Museum Day
FAYETTE — Rose Hill Mansion will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C. facilities, which offer free admission every day.
Once a working farm, the house and surrounding grounds at Rose Hill are open seasonally for guided tours. Built in 1839, the elegant Greek Revival house was the center of a busy and productive farm at mid-century, occupied by the Swan family from 1850-1890.
Rose Hill Mansion is located at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20. The house will be open on Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the last tour at 3:30 p.m.
Admission to Rose Hill is by guided tour only. The Museum Day ticket is available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two; one ticket per household is permitted. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 to 18. Children 9 and under are free.
Free lecture planned on witchcraft trial
SODUS POINT — Joe O’Toole will present a History Alive lecture at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 on “A Witchcraft Trial in New York: The Story of Goody Garlick.”
This free talk will be held at the Sodus Point Village Hall, 8356 Bay St. Info: www.sodusbaylight house.org.
Learn about Native Americans at Audubon Center
SAVANNAH — Archeological enthusiast Christopher Cramer will present an overview of the ancient Native American civilization of the Finger Lakes from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89.
Cramer’s talk will focus on the stone artifacts the Indians left behind. Pre-paid reservations are required for this event. Info: www.ny.audubon.org/mont ezuma.