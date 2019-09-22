Lecturer to discuss Howland family
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society’s 2019 Fall Lecture Series begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, with “A Legacy of Service: Rediscovering the Howland Family” by Marilyn Post.
Beginning with Quaker Slocum Howland, the Howland family of Aurora, N.Y. fought for abolition and woman suffrage. Women in the family worked to educate the formerly enslaved, established libraries and advocated for suffrage.
Isabel Howland served as secretary of the New York State Woman Suffrage Association and saved posters and other ephemera from the suffrage campaign. Marilyn Post will show how these graphic posters tell the story of the years of effort to gain the vote in 1919.
Post is a board member of the Howland Stone Store Museum in Aurora. She is working with the museum on restoring Isabel Howland’s home, Opendore, to better preserve and display suffrage materials. She has been a docent at the Everson Museum in Syracuse for many years. More storyteller than historian, Post enjoys discovering the relationships between the people who worked for abolition and suffrage through the Howland collection.
The free lecture is at the Geneva History Museum in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Park on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
History of cider, apples to be discussed
GENEVA — Join John Marks, curator of the Geneva Historical Society, for a History Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St.
In celebration of Finger Lakes Cider Week (Sept. 27 through Oct. 6), Marks will show “A Brief History of Cider and Apples,” a captioned slide show of historical images and information about apple growing and cider production. Come in any time, stay as long as you like! The images will run on a continuous loop. Marks will be available to chat and take suggestions for future slide shows.
Lake Drum Brewing is located at 16 E. Castle St. This is a program of the Geneva Historical Society. Call (315) 789-5151 or visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com for more information.
New location for witchcraft lecture
SODUS POINT — The Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum’s next lecture in its “History Alive!” series: “Witchcraft Trials in Colonial America” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Captain Jack’s Good Time Tavern, 8505 Greig St. This is a new location for the presentation.
Before the infamous Salem Witch Trials of 1692, other inhabitants of Colonial America were accused of practicing witchcraft, including in Colonial New York. Various punishments were meted out, ranging from banishment to death. One person accused of witchcraft in 1657 was Goody Elizabeth Garlick of Easthampton on Long Island.
This presentation will examine colonial attitudes toward witchcraft, tell the story of Goody Garlick and other accused “witches,” and explore the reasons for the hysteria in Salem, Mass.
Joe O’Toole, executive director of the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum, has been researching the history of witchcraft trials in Colonial America in recent years and has made numerous trips to Salem.
Attendees can arrive early or stay late for drinks and dinner (or the famous chicken wings) at Captain Jack’s. If arriving by broom, please park on the roof. Cats, toads, and other familiars are not allowed in the restaurant.
For more information, call the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum office at (315) 483-4936 or e-mail info@sodusbaylighthouse.org.