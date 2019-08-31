Homeschoolers can tour Civil War encampment
FAYETTE — The Geneva Historical Society will host a free homeschool tour of a Civil War encampment on the grounds at Rose Hill Mansion at 2 p.m. Sept. 27. The encampment will be staffed by the reenactment group Reynolds’ Battery L 1st New York Light Artillery.
Participating families can circulate among seven stations at their own pace to learn about aspects of military and civilian life like music, artillery and weapons, camp life, leather working, forging, provisions and medical care. Homeschooling families with children of all ages are welcome to attend.
This program will be conducted out of doors and will go on rain or shine. It will begin at 2 p.m. and will run no later than 4 p.m. There will be an optional 15-minute tour of the first floor of Rose Hill Mansion at the conclusion of the tour. The program is free to attend, but advance registration is required and space is limited. A minimum number of participants are required for the program to run. To reserve a space, call (315) 789-5151.
The Reynolds Battery Civil War program is funded in part by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation. The reenactors of Reynold’s Battery portray the Union Artillery unit (the troops servicing mounted firearms, such as cannon) organized by John A. Reynolds in Rochester in the fall of 1861. The soldiers served with the Army of the Potomac through the end of the war and saw action at Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Overland Campaign and the siege of Petersburg. The current Reynolds’ Battery is certified by the New York State Department of Education as an educational organization. Its members are committed to educating the public about the Civil War through their reenactments and demonstrations.
Celebrate family and history on Huron Day
HURON — Interested in family history? Wonder how to research your family tree? Want to become familiar with research tools? Seeking to engage with other family historians?
From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, the three historic buildings (church, grange, and museum) on North Huron Road will be a genealogical busy beehive of activity. This event is free and open to all, although donations are accepted.
The historic Huron Presbyterian Church will be the site of three programs dedicated to researching family history. Barbara J. Meeks, president of the Wayne County Genealogical Society, will share ideas for building a family tree. Local genealogist Jim Paprocki will present a program about the resources that can assist family research found on the website familysearch.org and at the Family History Center nearby in Rochester. Larry Naukam, president of the Rochester Genealogical Society, will offer a smorgasbord of family history tips and topics. The day will close with a tour of the Huron Evergreen Cemetery on Dutch Street. The focus will be early Huron settlers, movers, and shakers — guided by a team of Huron’s finest family history researchers.
The Huron Grange and Huron History Center/Museum will also offer family history exhibits from local family history researchers. If you have a family history project you might like to share, please see contact information below. Any local businesses, which may have a connection to providing services for family historians, are welcome also.
A luncheon will be provided by members of the Huron Presbyterian Church for $7 (sandwich meat tray, salads, cookie, and beverage). If you would like please contact Rosa Fox at (315) 573-4493 by Sept. 11.