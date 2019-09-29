Elks honor Lyons historian
LYONS — Lyons Elks Lodge 869 recently held a ceremony honoring Carol Bailey, who has retired as Lyons Town Historian after more than 25 years of protecting, preserving and providing a large variety of local Lyons and area history, artifacts and topics.
Bailey regularly presented historical topics to area groups and gatherings about the rich history of Lyons and surrounding area for many years. Bailey has been an active member of the Grange organization for more than 60 years in the Lyons, area and statewide levels. Her rich history of the Grange and agricultural background as a farm family member of several generations intertwined well with her role as historian.
Lyons Elks officer Ed Gnau presented Bailey with the President’s Volunteer Service Award and medallion from the White House in Washington, D.C. Bailey also received a letter from President Trump recognizing her countless hours of volunteer service. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a joint program between the federal government and the Elks Association to bring recognition and awareness of volunteers.
Museum open houses Oct. 5
BUTLER — Open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at two town museums — the Butler Church Museum at 4518 Butler Center Road and the Roe Cobblestone Schoolhouse, 4576 Van Vleck Road at the corner of Rt. 89 South.
For more information visit bhpsbutlerny.org.
Ghost walk planned in Lyons
LYONS — A Haunted History Ghost Walk is planned for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Lyons.
Fees apply and reservations are required. Meet in front of the Wayne County Courthouse on Church Street for 60-minute ghostly walking tour of Lyons. Info: waynehistory.org.
Walk raises funds to fight Alzheimer’s
CANANDAIGUA — The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 5 at the Granger Homestead.
The event raises funds and awareness for the association.
Participants will complete a three-mile walk and learn about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support services.
Participants also will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia with a Promise Garden ceremony.
To sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.