Take a chance on history
GENEVA — Through Sept. 21, the Geneva Historical Society will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket has an opportunity to win half of the raffle’s proceeds.
Tickets are $5 per ticket and $20 for five tickets. A winner will be drawn on Sept. 21 during the Rose Hill Food and Wine Celebration. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 to learn more or to purchase tickets.
Tickets on sale for Rose Hill event
FAYETTE — Rose Hill Mansion Food & Wine Celebration, the Geneva Historical Society’s annual celebration of the region’s food and wine, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the mansion, 3373 Route 96A.
As the sun begins to set over Seneca Lake, guests will enjoy the tastes of autumn, with hors d’oeuvres and wine graciously provided by area restaurants and wineries. Lock 52 Jazz Band will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The evening also includes a raffle of items and services donated by local businesses.
Tickets are $30 per person in advance and are now available at the Geneva Historical Society office, Rose Hill Mansion and brownpapertickets.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $35 per person. Call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 for tickets or further information. Proceeds will be used to support the Society’s programs and the operation of its properties.
Wayne museums hold open houses
BUTLER — Open houses will be held at two Wayne County museums from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7.
One is planned for the Butler Church Museum at 4518 Butler Center Road and another will take place at the Roe Cobblestone Schoolhouse, 4576 Van Vleck Road and corner of Rt. 89. For more information, visit www.bhpsbutlerny.org.