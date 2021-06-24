Innovators exhibit opens
GENEVA -- The exhibit "Geneva Innovators" is now on display at the Geneva History Museum and profiles Geneva’s many innovators, past and present.
These pioneers, inventors, reformers, leaders, founders and radicals have shaped Geneva and the world. Many are little-known, even in Geneva, but have changed the community with their ideas, work and inventions.
"Geneva Innovators" will be on display at the Geneva History Museum through April 2022. The museum is located at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church.
More information about the museum can be found at genevahistoricalsociety.com or by calling (315) 789-5151.
Vendors sought for craft show
SENECA FALS -- A craft fair on the lawn of the Seneca Falls Historical Society, Becker Mansion, has been planned for Aug. 7.
Organizers are seeking vendors/crafters to set up their crafts to sell. There is no charge for the spots, however organizers are asking that a donation be made to the Historical Society. If interested, please call Patty Agnello at (315) 568-8412 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for more details.