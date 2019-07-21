Butler museums schedule open houses
BUTLER — Open houses will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Butler Church Museum, 4518 Butler Center Road, and at the Roe Cobblestone Schoolhouse, 4576 Van Vleck Road at Route 89S.
For more information, visit www.bhpsbutlerny.org.
Archaeology camp planned for August
PALMYRA — The “Digging up your History Archaeological Camp” is scheduled for Aug. 6-8 at the Palmyra Historical Museum, 132 Market St.
Campers (ages 7 to 15) will meet from noon to 3 p.m. daily (adults are welcome, too). Fees apply.
For more information, visit www.historicpalmyrany.com.
