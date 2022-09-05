“I seriously believe that the prejudice of the whites against Negroes is a constant source of temptation to the latter to hate the former. I also believe that that same prejudice will aggravate the perdition of both and I pray, therefore, that my people may be saved from that hatred and made forgiving; and for the whites of America, my highest wish is that they may all become like the people of South Butler.”
These words were written by Samuel Ringgold Ward (1817-1866), an African American whose parents escaped slavery in Maryland when he was 3 years old. They moved to New York City where Ward was educated and became a Congregational minister in 1839.
While traveling through New York as a lecturer for the American Anti-Slavery Society, he visited the Congregational Church in South Butler which had invited him to preach. Church members also traveled to Wolcott to hear one of his lectures. One of the members made a remark about Ward possibly settling with them, but Ward believed the talk “would not survive the excitement of the moment.” He told them they were free to contact him at his home in Peterborough upon his departure.
Dr. Clarendon Campbell, who lived next door to the church, wrote to Ward and invited him to become their pastor; Ward accepted and was ordained in September 1841, becoming the first African American minister in Wayne County.
In December 1843, due to medical issues with his throat, he decided to move to Geneva for treatment. After recovering, he gave anti-slavery lectures and became Syracuse’s first African American newspaper publisher when he founded The Impartial Citizen in 1848.
Ward was also the first African American in the U.S. to be nominated for national office when the National Liberty Party met in Oswego in October 1850. Gerrit Smith, a white abolitionist and businessman, was nominated for president and Ward was nominated for vice president.
Ultimately, Ward fled to Canada due to his participation in the William “Jerry” McHenry case in 1851 in Syracuse. McHenry had been jailed under the Fugitive Slave Act. Before his trial ended, a group broke into the jail and were able to free him by smuggling him into Canada. Ward spoke out at the time of the arrest saying, “We are witnessing such a sight that I pray we will never look on again. They say he is a slave. What a term to apply to an American! How does this sound beneath the pole of liberty and the flag of freedom?”
Ward moved to Jamaica in 1855, where he served as a pastor to a congregation of Baptists for about five years. He died in Jamaica at the age of 49.
Church picks a female pastor
Ten years later, Antoinette Brown — a speaker on abolitionism and women’s rights — came to South Butler to speak on July 4, 1853. She also impressed the Congregational Church members, who afterwards asked her to become their pastor. Gerrit Smith also figures in Brown’s South Butler story as she writes to him saying “The pastoral labors at South Butler suit me even better than I expected and my heart is full of hope.”
On Sept. 15, 1853 after much drama over the prospect of a female minister, Brown was ordained in a ceremony at the Baptist Church across the street — moved because a severe rainstorm caused a leaking roof at the Congregational Church. At the ceremony, Gerrit Smith handed her a teasing note:
“This pouring rain doth make it clear,
That silly woman must not teach;
When will you learn, my sister dear,
That noble man alone should preach?
So now Miss Brown, just stay at home
Tend babies, knit, and sew, and cook;
And then, some nice young man will come
And on you cast a loving look.”
When the Boston Chronicle reported her ordination, they claimed it as “an evidence that men are going out of fashion.” The Boston Herald’s “A Parson in Petticoats” article focused on describing Brown’s physical characteristics.
In another historical note, before becoming president, James Garfield visited South Butler and spoke at the Church of Christ Disciples. While in town, he also sat in on a sermon given by Brown.
During her work in South Butler, Brown began to struggle with the conflict between a merciful God and a vengeful God. She had been raised on stories of heaven, not hell. When a young man became seriously ill, the mother told her “in no uncertain terms that I was to hold him suspended over the brink of eternal suffering and in this way to impel him to a conversion that should bear him in the direction of eternal happiness.” Brown felt that threatening a dying youth was cruel and that she could not, in good conscience, “act in accordance with the mother’s wishes.”
All these doubts caused her to resign and in July 1854 she left South Butler and returned to her parents’ farm in Henrietta. In 1856, Brown married Samuel Blackwell, brother of Elizabeth Blackwell, the first U.S. woman to receive a medical degree. In 1908, Brown finally received her theological degree from Oberlin College, which she had earned in 1850. She had not been allowed to participate, speak publicly or have any part of the commencement exercises because she was a woman.
Brown preached her last sermon at the age of 90 and was able to cast a ballot in the 1920 presidential election when women were first allowed to vote. She died in her sleep at the age of 96.