Byram Green (April 15, 1786 to Oct. 18, 1864) was the first man from Wayne County to serve in the New York State Legislature when the county was formed from Ontario and Seneca counties in 1823. Green not only served in New York, but also served in the U.S. Congress. These are just two of the impressive details of his life.
Green’s family’s history is also part of the beginning of the village of Sodus’ history. In her booklet “The Early History of Sodus,” Doris Sims wrote a brief history about the beginning of the settlement that became the village of Sodus:
“The village we now know as Sodus was called East Ridge from 1812 to December 17, 1833, when the name was officially changed to Sodus. John Holcomb is believed to have been the first settler in the village. He built a log house at a site now the northeast corner of East Main St. and Maple Ave. in 1809. In the summer of 1810, Dr. Joseph Green and his brother, the Rev. Byram Green, residents of Williamstown, Massachusetts, came to this section and built four log houses on the north side of Ridge Road (now West Main Street), just west of the present intersection of West Main and Rotterdam streets. They returned to Williamstown and then came back in the spring of 1811, bringing nineteen members of the Green clan with them, and built two more log houses on the south side of Ridge Road west of the present intersection of West Main and Newark Streets. In 1812, when the village became known as East Ridge, it consisted of eight log houses — the Green and Holcomb houses, a log house belonging to a Mr. Shelby on the north side of the Ridge opposite the present north terminus of Elmwood Avenue, a frame schoolhouse near the southeast corner of the present Main and Mill Streets, and a log tavern at the southwest corner of those streets. The section of the village at the intersections of West Main, Newark and Rotterdam Streets is still known locally as ‘Green’s Corners.’”
Before coming to Sodus, Green already had made his mark on the world. As a student at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., he was one of five young men who took part in the famous Haystack Prayer Meeting. This event is considered the beginning of the U.S. foreign missionary movement. Many years later, around 1858, Green was invited to return to the campus to identify the site where a monument to the event was later erected.
By 1808, Green was a professor at a college in Beaufort, S.C. Two years later, after studying law, he was admitted to the bar. This education served him well in his position as a judge of the circuit court in 1814 in the area of what would become Wayne County in 1823.
As a local settler, he fought in the Battle of Sodus Point on June 12, 1813. Green was one of the founding members of the First Presbyterian Church of Sodus on Main Street. He also operated a store on the west corner of Rotterdam Road and Main Street. At the age of 13, his son, Edwin, worked in his father’s store in 1839.
Green’s career extended to the state and the federal government. He was a member of the New York State Assembly from 1816-22, and he served in the New York State Senate from 1823-24. He was then elected as a Democrat to the 28th Congress from 1843-45.
Green and his wife, Elizabeth Higgins Green, had seven children. It seems the Green family had a long, prosperous life. Byram died at the age of 79, and Elizabeth was around 93 when she passed. The Green family played a major role in Sodus’ history, beginning in the early years and for many years after that.