March is Women’s History Month, and many important women have called Yates County home over the centuries.
Yates County women were abolitionists, suffragists and helped found churches. They also founded hospitals, signed petitions demanding the right to vote, and broke ground as the “first woman” in several fields.
One woman, however, was in a unique position to help document the history of Yates County just by telling her life story. Her name was Catharine Chissom Crane, and she was the first non-native child born in the village of Penn Yan.
In 1869, at the age of 75, Mrs. Crane sat down with a Yates County Chronicle reporter and gave an interview titled “An Hour with Catharine Crane.” Her words painted a vivid picture of a very primitive Penn Yan, preserving for readers the challenges of the village’s earliest years, plus providing interesting and amusing back stories for some of Penn Yan’s early characters.
Crane was the daughter of Robert Chissom and his wife, Susan Walker. Chissom and his brother moved to Benton from downstate New York in 1791. In Benton, he met Walker, whose father George was one of the first non-native people in the township, and whose two brothers were the first recorded deaths of non-native people in Benton.
Catharine was born in late 1793 in a log cabin near the present-day intersection of Liberty Street and North Avenue. The house was, according to Catharine, a double log house with a corridor through the center “sufficiently large to set a table” in. This was not a hastily thrown together shelter, as some log cabins were, but a well-built home meant to be permanent.
Still, some modernizations had to wait. Glass was exorbitantly expensive and hard to transport into hinterland regions such as Yates County. Many homes went without glazed windows for years, and the Chissom home was no different. The family tacked blankets over the window openings. One of Catharine’s earliest memories was a wolf putting his front paws on a windowsill and pushing his snout against the blanket, sniffing loudly but going no further. Large wolf paws in the snow the next morning confirmed his visit.
Catharine also recalled a multitude of bears in the village, including one 500-pound male her father shot out of a tree. Its paws were so large they were kept and displayed to curious people stopping at the tavern. Mrs. Crane herself had come across a bear on the dirt track through the woods located where the courthouse is today. In another aside, she mentioned an early resident named Althiser, who bragged far and wide that he had tracked a bear swimming in Keuka Lake while in his canoe and killed it with his bare hands. She pointed out that it was well-known in the community that the bear already had been shot from the shore, but when Althiser told his story, “knowing ones gave a wink.” She also confirmed the story of Mrs. Lennox, a brave resident of a log cabin on Main Street, who broke a frying pan over the head of a bear attempting to steal the family’s pig.
House still standing
After some time, as the Chissom family grew to include five children, they added a frame addition to the rear of the log house — this house is still standing today, the logs hidden under siding. The home doubled as a tavern, and Chissom also constructed a distillery on the property. The family’s property backed up to Sucker Brook, and Chissom sold his rights to the waterpower to one of the first gristmills in the village. Members of the Society of Universal Friends, followers of the Public Universal Friend, sometimes stopped by the tavern to eat or stay over en route to the Friends’ home. The tavern also played host to local Native Americans still in the area, as well as those traveling along what is now routes 54 and 364 to Canandaigua (Route 14A and Liberty Street had not been surveyed yet).
Mrs. Crane was able to watch the village take shape right before her eyes, describing how Joseph Jones surveyed Main Street in 1800, right through marshy woods. She was able to list all the early businesses that opened in that first decade of settlement, who owned them and where they were located. She even remembered the first time she ever saw a dry-goods store, having been sent to John Lawrence’s store in Milo on horseback for a loaf of white sugar, a luxury for a tavern event.
Another exciting event she remembered in her older years was when the militia training took place at her parents’ tavern in 1803. Commanded by a Col. French, Mrs. Crane recalled that they had “a little music” and that the training took place in the area which is now along the south side of North Avenue, between Main and Liberty streets. People came from all over — as many as 200-300 men, women and children, which far exceeded the population of Penn Yan. Some of the young men brought up-to-date guns, some brought “apologies for firearms,” and some trained with nothing at all. Militia training all over the country was seen as a day for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing, so it must have been a remarkably busy day at the tavern and exciting for a child who had grown up so isolated.
Mrs. Crane was present for the naming of the village, describing in detail how many of the citizens met under “a large pine tree near the foot of Main Street” near the present-day bridge over the Outlet. The men hung a “runlet” of whiskey on a peg driven into the tree, which was passed around amongst the men present, and the naming process began. No one could agree when, finally, Philemon Baldwin suggested Penn Yan, since the village was populated by those from Pennsylvania and New England Yankees. Crane doesn’t mention a year for this occurrence, although one traveler to the area mentioned the village’s name in 1809. After the meeting, those present consumed the rest of the whiskey and a resident named Pierce (likely Abram Pierce) carved a face into the tree trunk.
Robert Chissom died and was buried June 16, 1806, during a total solar eclipse. Mrs. Chissom continued to run the tavern in the woods alone while raising their five children. Catharine married in 1811, at the age of 18, to Horatio Crane and lived on a farm on Pre-Emption Road. They had six children, five of whom moved to Michigan, except Dr. Wemple Crane, who stayed in Penn Yan.
Mrs. Crane’s life spanned when the Finger Lakes was the frontier, to seeing her children start over far in the West. She watched Penn Yan evolve from a swamp in the woods to a bustling village, saw the growth of business and agriculture and lived through several wars. Her words created an image of Yates County few had seen and even fewer could imagine.