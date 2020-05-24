From 1881 until 1911, “Cap” Quick (that is what friends called him) crossed Cayuga Lake more than 40,000 times piloting ferry boat passengers and cargo between Kidders and King Ferry on his boat “The Busy Bee.”
Cap Quick learned the ferry boat service by working with his dad on a boat called the “Polly Ann” and assumed the ferry boat business in 1881. Business was so good that he had a new ferry boat built in 1884. Named “The Busy Bee,” the wooden boat was 66 feet long with a 17-foot beam and gunwales 4 feet high. The gunwales at the stern end could be lowered so that they rested lightly on the shore — enabling a man, animal or small wagon or buggy to easily embark or disembark. In addition to a set of sails, there was a steam-powered engine. For the initial few years, a horse named “Ole Nell” ran a horse treadmill.
In 1886, Cap Quick received a 20-year state license to operate a ferry boat service between King Ferry and Kidders. The transport fee was 25 cents per person; 75 cents for a man and a horse; and $1 for a team and wagon. Quick was the captain, skipper, mate and helmsman all in one. With one hand he adjusted the sails as necessary and with the other hand steered the boat. If he had to leave his post, he made use of chains to fasten the handle of the rudder to hold her on a straight course.
For 18 years, “the Busy Bee” made four regular trips daily (winter and summer) to meet the passenger trains — the Lehigh Valley railway lines at King Ferry on the east side of Cayuga Lake and at Interlaken (Farmer) on the lake’s west side. In later years Cap Quick was a postmaster in Kidders and “The Busy Bee” carried the mail bags over and back each day. Carrie Coleman, for example, would get a letter from her daughter in Auburn on a morning trip and could mail an answer back on the afternoon trip the same day. In the busy summer season, Cap Quick would make as many as eight or nine trips a day.
In addition, “the Busy Bee” was used in countless excursion and pleasure trips. Cap Quick was proud that he made more than 40,000 trips across Cayuga Lake in his years of operating the ferry service. Using the horse and treadmill to power the boat, the crossing took one hour. With steam power, it took 30 minutes. With good sailing wind, the crossing took even less time — he once crossed in nine minutes. True to the spirit of the postal service (which professes nothing can stop the delivery of the mail) in the cold winter of 1885, “The Busy Bee” froze in 15 inches of ice. So, what did Cap Quick do? He rigged up an ice boat and delivered the mail, crossing the lake in just three minutes!
In an interview much later in his life, Cap Quick recalled that the largest load he ever carried was for participants in a Quaker funeral taking place in Jacksonville. Included in that ferry group were 10 carriages, 14 horses and 83 people. Another large party was transported so that a German band could play at the Cayuga Lake House at Kidders. There were 75 people in that party; also on board was their personal supply of a special German brew.
An important part of his business between 1880 and 1900 or so was transporting people who planned to spend much of their summer in the various hotels in the Sheldrake-Kidders area or at their summer residences. At a time when there was little air conditioning anywhere, escaping from the heat and crowded life of big cities like New York City was a mainstay for well-to-do families. The hotels included the Cayuga Lake House, the Sheldrake House and Cole’s Hotel. Wives and children would typically spend virtually all of the summer as “summer boarders” at one of these hotels, with the husbands coming for weekends. There were families, including the brother of George Westinghouse, with their own summer residences. Besides transporting these “summer folk,” Cap Quick took them out on excursion parties as well as running errands for family members.
Cap Quick and George Westinghouse were especially good friends. Westinghouse used to come in his private car by railroad to King Ferry and would then ride across the lake on “The Busy Bee” to visit his brother at Kidders. Cap Quick himself much later recounted how he rescued the wedding party of Westinghouse’s daughter from the marooned family yacht, named the “Clara,” and brought them all aboard to safety on his ferry.
One person who frequently traveled on the boat reported that there was a certain spot in crossing Cayuga Lake that Cap Quick would stop to obtain clean drinking water. She recalled him saying, “No other location en route had safe drinking water, except this particular one.”
Another interesting story stems from Cap Quick’s close friendship with the Huddle family. As part of their annual spring cleaning, the Huddle family would take their hand-loomed carpets and scrub them down with homemade lye soft soap. Then Captain Quick would attach the rugs to the stern of his boat and drag them in the fresh clean water across to King’s Ferry and back, giving the rugs a thorough rinsing.
Like that old saying that “all good things must come to an end,” such was the case for “The Busy Bee.” The increasing prevalence of automobiles and better roads brought an end to Cap Quick’s ferry boat service. In addition, the boat needed frequent and costly repairs. Business dropped off to such an extent that “The Busy Bee” only crossed Cayuga Lake from May to November. In the fall of 1911, Cap Quick beached the boat on the shore at Kidders. Much of its machinery was sold, but otherwise the wooden boat was largely left along the shore to rot. Starting in 1912, Cap Quick used another boat, named the “Senator Stewart.” With help from Robert Wyer, Cap Quick made many excursion trips as well as trips to Ithaca and back for people who needed supplies. In 1914 he completely abandoned his ferry boat operation.
For many years after that, Cap Quick became a caretaker for the Bartow family’s summer estate at Sheldrake. Naomi Brewer, who supplied much information for this article, added that she fondly recalls how in the 1930s she and her mother would walk from their home north of Sheldrake to Kidders to her grandmother’s home, “opening it up” and getting it ready for her grandmother’s use in the summer and “closing it up for winter in the fall.” Mrs. Brewer added, “Often Captain Quick would give us rides in his Model T Ford car with the bucket seats behind the driver. I remember him well.”
Cap Quick died on Oct. 7, 1946, at the age of 91 at his home. He is buried in the family lot in the Lakeview Cemetery in Interlaken. A fitting spot, in that the cemetery has — as the name suggests — a view of Cayuga Lake, which was so very important to his life.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.