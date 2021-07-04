Something we won’t see on Cayuga Lake this summer is a commercial steamboat transporting passengers to make connections for some other means of transportation, such as a stagecoach. Starting as early as 1821, however, this was a common sight for many years.
The first steamboat on Cayuga Lake — and apparently the first on any of the Finger Lakes — was The Enterprise in 1821. It was built in Ithaca by the Cayuga Steamboat Co. This new boat was powered by a 24-horsepower engine that came from the New Jersey shop of Robert Fulton (who developed the first commercially successful steamboat in 1807). This engine was hauled overland on a wagon pulled by teams of oxen. The boat was 80 feet long, had a beam of 30 feet and weighed 120 tons.
This boat served as the connecting link at Ithaca (the dock at Renwick Point) for passengers from the Newburgh and Catskill Turnpike, transporting them boat north on Cayuga Lake to transfer to the Sherwood stagecoach at the village of Cayuga. From there they would continue west on the Genesee Road via the Cayuga Long Bridge. This boat also made it possible for Southern Tier residents to have a connection with the portions of the Erie Canal between Rochester and Utica completed by 1821.
The maiden voyage of the Enterprise on June 1, 1821, had a difficult start. With Captain Oliver Phelps in command and a reported 150 passengers aboard, the boat became stuck on a sandbar as it was leaving Cayuga inlet for the lake proper. Several rowboats came alongside so many passengers could be removed to lighten the load. Then several men “pushed, pulled and took a nip from the flasks in their hip pockets for encouragement,” to finally free The Enterprise from the sandbar. Once in deeper lake water, the temporarily-removed passengers were returned and the boat continued north to Cayuga village. At Kidders, the Genoa band came aboard and entertained the passengers the rest of the voyage. After eight hours, The Enterprise docked at Cayuga village.
The return trip to Ithaca started out joyously but another problem arose; the boat suddenly stopped running without warning. It was soon discovered that the engineer had been looking into something else rather than stoking the engine fires and was then sound asleep. One of the passengers took on the task of keeping the fires going and the boat reached Ithaca safely. That passenger continued as the boat engineer for three weeks until a replacement engineer could be obtained from Albany.
An inconvenient schedule
Travel on The Enterprise was not very convenient time-wise for the passengers. To make connections to the stage line at Cayuga, the boat had to leave Ithaca’s inlet at 4 a.m. It then proceeded to Ludlowville to depart there at 5 a.m., Goodwin’s Point/Frog Point at 6 a.m., Kidders/Sheldrake at 8 a.m., Aurora at 9 a.m., Springport (Union Springs) at 10 a.m. to arrive at Cayuga Bridge at 11 a.m. The Enterprise then left Cayuga Bridge at noon to arrive back in Ithaca as early as 7 p.m. A passenger paid $1 for a trip on The Enterprise, with the brisk business enabling the Cayuga Steamboat Company to make good money.
In 1824, The Enterprise was showing signs of wear so the Cayuga Steamboat Co. decided a new and faster boat was necessary for the growing Cayuga Lake traffic. A new steamboat named Telemachus was built at Goodwin’s Point (Taughannock) by a Mr. Annersley. It was constructed of crisscross triple planking, perhaps a forerunner of modern-day plywood. The boat was then towed from Goodwin’s Point to the Ithaca inlet, where a steam engine was installed. That steam engine was the first steam engine built in the Goodwin and Phelps shop in Ithaca.
The maiden voyage of the Telemachus was May 8, 1825. The boat cruised at 10 mph with a top speed of 12 mph. The Telemachus took on the routine daily trips (except Sundays) to Cayuga Bridge for passengers to meet up with the stagecoaches there. On Oct. 25, 1825, The Enterprise, however, was chartered for a two-day trip for passengers to witness the first boats traveling the entire length of the newly completed Erie Canal. The Enterprise transported these passengers to the north end of Cayuga Lake, where they transferred onto a packet boat. The packet boat traveled north on the branch of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to its junction with the Erie Canal so the passengers could witness the 10:30 p.m. fireworks signaling the arrival of the first trip of boats on the fully completed Erie Canal. The packet boat proceeded to Weedsport, arriving there at 3 a.m. on Oct. 26. A grand celebration was planned there, but unfortunately at the very beginning a 24-pound cannon exploded and two men were killed. The packet boat passengers decided to return to The Enterprise and head for Ithaca.
No longer being used for regular passenger trips, The Enterprise became a tow boat, hauling lake barges. This first steamboat on Cayuga Lake was dismantled in 1828 along the Ithaca inlet. The Telemachus wasn’t holding together as well as had been expected, so in 1829 the DeWitt Clinton was built — 100 feet long by 28.5 feet wide. Like The Enterprise, the Telemachus then became a towboat. Since the completion of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and its connection with the Erie Canal in 1828, and the opening that same year of the railroad line from Owego to Ithaca, the number of barges hauling freight on Cayuga Lake had multiplied and this second towboat was badly needed. The DeWitt Clinton made daily round trips on Cayuga Lake, leaving Ithaca at 6 a.m. and returning at 7 p.m.
The Simeon DeWitt was added to the Cayuga Lake fleet in 1839. This boat was 152 feet long by 19 feet wide with a 10-foot deep hold. The boat’s side cabins and paddle wheels overhung the hull by 11.5 feet on each side, making the boat 42 feet wide at its main deck level. The boat could be powered by either wood or coal. Passengers could enjoy the boat’s cabins, parlors, washrooms, salon, ladies room, library, kitchen, dining room and bar. The crew had separate living quarters.
The Simeon DeWitt and still later boats would continue to transport passengers and freight on Cayuga Lake for another 75 years, carrying on the tradition initiated by The Enterprise and the Telemachus.